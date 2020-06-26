All apartments in Phoenix
4125 West Medlock Drive
4125 West Medlock Drive

4125 West Medlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4125 West Medlock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Phoenix home. Close to Grand Canyon University and freeway! Large backyard perfect for family gatherings or BBQs. Pets depending on owner approval. New fridge, oven/stove, dishwasher, and microwave included.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 West Medlock Drive have any available units?
4125 West Medlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 West Medlock Drive have?
Some of 4125 West Medlock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 West Medlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4125 West Medlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 West Medlock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 West Medlock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4125 West Medlock Drive offer parking?
No, 4125 West Medlock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4125 West Medlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 West Medlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 West Medlock Drive have a pool?
No, 4125 West Medlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4125 West Medlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4125 West Medlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 West Medlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 West Medlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
