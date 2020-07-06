All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4115 N 106 Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4115 N 106 Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

4115 N 106 Avenue

4115 N 106th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4115 N 106th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 N 106 Avenue have any available units?
4115 N 106 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 N 106 Avenue have?
Some of 4115 N 106 Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 N 106 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 N 106 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 N 106 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4115 N 106 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4115 N 106 Avenue offer parking?
No, 4115 N 106 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4115 N 106 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 N 106 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 N 106 Avenue have a pool?
No, 4115 N 106 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4115 N 106 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 N 106 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 N 106 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 N 106 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College