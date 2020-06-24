All apartments in Phoenix
4046 E Campo Bello Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4046 E Campo Bello Dr

4046 East Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4046 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Paradise Valley High area 3BR 2B with large yard - Property Id: 95149

Three Bedroom, 2 Bath, Marble Countertops, Master Bedroom and Bath, Great Room, Huge Back Yard, 2 car garage, AC, One floor living, Pets considered at 100 per month per pet, Good credit and rental history required, quiet street and near schools medical pharmaceutical hardware, freeways, golf courses , parks, Minimum Credit Score of 600 necessary.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95149
Property Id 95149

(RLNE4632660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 E Campo Bello Dr have any available units?
4046 E Campo Bello Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 E Campo Bello Dr have?
Some of 4046 E Campo Bello Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 E Campo Bello Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4046 E Campo Bello Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 E Campo Bello Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4046 E Campo Bello Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4046 E Campo Bello Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4046 E Campo Bello Dr offers parking.
Does 4046 E Campo Bello Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 E Campo Bello Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 E Campo Bello Dr have a pool?
No, 4046 E Campo Bello Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4046 E Campo Bello Dr have accessible units?
No, 4046 E Campo Bello Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 E Campo Bello Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 E Campo Bello Dr has units with dishwashers.
