4046 E Campo Bello Dr

Paradise Valley High area 3BR 2B with large yard - Property Id: 95149
Three Bedroom, 2 Bath, Marble Countertops, Master Bedroom and Bath, Great Room, Huge Back Yard, 2 car garage, AC, One floor living, Pets considered at 100 per month per pet, Good credit and rental history required, quiet street and near schools medical pharmaceutical hardware, freeways, golf courses , parks, Minimum Credit Score of 600 necessary.
