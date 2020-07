Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance fire pit hot tub internet access

Up to $200 Off Rent - Call Leasing Office for Details!



Close to it all! Dining, shopping, freeways, hiking, biking...you name it - great location in North Phoenix. This community features newly renovated apartment homes that are the epitome of style! Along with the posh interiors you'll find a nice pool, wonderful BBQ and covered picnic area. Take a tour today!