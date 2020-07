Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bbq/grill e-payments online portal

Welcome home to Ava North and Ava South. If you are looking for superb apartment home living in Phoenix, Arizona, you’ve come to the right place. We are conveniently near fantastic dining, shopping, and entertainment. Spend the day at a nearby park with your family and enjoy nature. Let us be the gateway to your future.



At Ava North and Ava South, we are proud to offer you six newly renovated floor plans. Choose from our comfortable studio, one, and two bedrooms. Each apartment home was designed with your needs in mind. You will love cooking with your stainless steel appliances. Remember to bring your furry friends because we would love to meet them.



As a resident, you will enjoy our community amenities that will make life simpler. Wash your worries away at our on-site laundry facility. Parking is a breeze with covered parking and guest parking. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pools surrounded by our beautiful landscaping. Give us a call today and see why Ava North and Ava Sout