Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:56 AM

3802 27th St

3802 North 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3802 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rent: $1,150 - 1,180
Were excited about our recent renovations and for a good reason. We have a new business center, new state of-the-art fitness center and a new onsite laundry facility. Our community also features monthly events and a resort-style pool complete with music and a lounge area open year around. We encourage you to stop by today, youll say to yourself: This is the one.

Located central Phoenix, we are convenient to major streets but set back in a beautiful residential community enough to still remain peaceful. Walking distance is Indian School Road, 32nd and 24th Street making public travel a breeze. Easy access to major freeways as well as shopping and dining. You will love our spacious one and two bedroom plans which include such comforts as an all electric kitchen, breakfast bar, private balconies and patios and walk in closets. Come on by - youll be glad you did!

Features
- Breakfast Bar
- Balconies and Patios
- Air Conditioning
- Microwave
- Resident Selected Accent Walls
- Upgraded Wood Flooring
- Covered Parking
- Walk in Closets
- Designer Upgrades
- Fully Equipped Kitchen
- Modern Lighting Packages
- Ceiling Fans
- Garbage Disposal
- Dishwasher

Community Amenities
- Public Transportation Adjacent
- Upper Deck Retreat
- New Laundry Facilities
- Lounges with WiFi and Music
- Walk to Sprouts, Starbucks
- Modern, new Fitness Center
- Picnic Areas
- Resort Quality Pool
- Meeting Areas
- On Site Maintenance
- Clubhouse
- Apple, PC and Printers Available
- Full Business Center
- BBQs

Pet Policy
Pets welcome over 1 year of age! Breed, weight Restrictions, Apply.

Office Hours
Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

