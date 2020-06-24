3802 27th St

Amenities

Rent: $1,150 - 1,180

Were excited about our recent renovations and for a good reason. We have a new business center, new state of-the-art fitness center and a new onsite laundry facility. Our community also features monthly events and a resort-style pool complete with music and a lounge area open year around. We encourage you to stop by today, youll say to yourself: This is the one.



Located central Phoenix, we are convenient to major streets but set back in a beautiful residential community enough to still remain peaceful. Walking distance is Indian School Road, 32nd and 24th Street making public travel a breeze. Easy access to major freeways as well as shopping and dining. You will love our spacious one and two bedroom plans which include such comforts as an all electric kitchen, breakfast bar, private balconies and patios and walk in closets. Come on by - youll be glad you did!



Features

- Breakfast Bar

- Balconies and Patios

- Air Conditioning

- Microwave

- Resident Selected Accent Walls

- Upgraded Wood Flooring

- Covered Parking

- Walk in Closets

- Designer Upgrades

- Fully Equipped Kitchen

- Modern Lighting Packages

- Ceiling Fans

- Garbage Disposal

- Dishwasher



Community Amenities

- Public Transportation Adjacent

- Upper Deck Retreat

- New Laundry Facilities

- Lounges with WiFi and Music

- Walk to Sprouts, Starbucks

- Modern, new Fitness Center

- Picnic Areas

- Resort Quality Pool

- Meeting Areas

- On Site Maintenance

- Clubhouse

- Apple, PC and Printers Available

- Full Business Center

- BBQs



Pet Policy

Pets welcome over 1 year of age! Breed, weight Restrictions, Apply.



Office Hours

Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 5:00pm