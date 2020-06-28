All apartments in Phoenix
3801 W. Dailey St.

3801 West Dailey Street · No Longer Available
Location

3801 West Dailey Street, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Thunderbird Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
*** 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1523 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, family room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceiling fan, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car carport, covered patio, storage room & storage shed, grass landscaping in front & back yards.

Cross Streets: Thunderbird Rd & 35th Ave
Directions: West on Thunderbird Rd, North on 38th Dr which curves around to Dailey St & home will be on the Right

(RLNE5123523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 W. Dailey St. have any available units?
3801 W. Dailey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 W. Dailey St. have?
Some of 3801 W. Dailey St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 W. Dailey St. currently offering any rent specials?
3801 W. Dailey St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 W. Dailey St. pet-friendly?
No, 3801 W. Dailey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3801 W. Dailey St. offer parking?
Yes, 3801 W. Dailey St. offers parking.
Does 3801 W. Dailey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 W. Dailey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 W. Dailey St. have a pool?
No, 3801 W. Dailey St. does not have a pool.
Does 3801 W. Dailey St. have accessible units?
No, 3801 W. Dailey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 W. Dailey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 W. Dailey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
