3801 W. Dailey St.

*** 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1523 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, family room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceiling fan, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car carport, covered patio, storage room & storage shed, grass landscaping in front & back yards.



Cross Streets: Thunderbird Rd & 35th Ave

Directions: West on Thunderbird Rd, North on 38th Dr which curves around to Dailey St & home will be on the Right



(RLNE5123523)