The Thomas at Midtown offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and a unique blend of refined city living and sophisticated nightlife at the core of Midtown Phoenix. There is always more to explore at your new home. Enjoy 24-hour fitness conditioning with spin room and yoga room, ultra-luxe pool with spa and cabanas, our resident club room with 13-foot television, pool table, entertaining kitchen, on-site coffee bar, bocce ball, beer garden, sky deck and more. The Thomas at Midtown is the spot to make unique memories and experience life to its fullest. It's more than a place to unwind, it's a place that reflects who you want to be. Located in the Midtown neighborhood, this location provides easy access to local businesses, art, and culture. Residents of Alta Midtown enjoy authentic experiences and embrace one-of-a-kind events over corporate brands. Schedule a tour today!