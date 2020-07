Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving carport conference room e-payments internet cafe media room pool table

It just takes a few special ingredients to make all the difference...



Our Location. Our address is just off the 101 on Cave Creek Road, providing quick access to North Phoenix, downtown Phoenix, and all the major employers and attractions that fall in between.



Our Amenities. The Reserve on Cave Creek offers countless floor plan options in a studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, all featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, walk-in closets, full-sized washer/dryer, and much more. Our community also includes a secure package receiving system, electric car charging availability, and a business center. End your day at our 24/7 Fitness Center or in our newly renovated resident clubhouse playing shuffleboard, we have it all.



Our Services. Last but certainly not least, we are at your service. Our professional leasing and maintenance teams are dedicated to providing you with a 5-star experience and a community you are proud to call home.