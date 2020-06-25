3BED 2 BATH 1416 SQ FT, NEW PAINT, TILE. QUIET EST. NEIGHBORHOOD WALKING DISTANCE NEAR SCHOOLS. HUGE FENCED BACKYARD. PETS OK WITH DEPOSIT. COVERED PATIO AND PORCH, STORAGE BUILDING. DESERT LANDSCAPING, MAKE IT YOUR OWN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue have any available units?
3639 W MARYLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue have?
Some of 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3639 W MARYLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3639 W MARYLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.