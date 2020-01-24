Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3438 W Mandalay Lane
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3438 W Mandalay Lane
3438 West Mandalay Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3438 West Mandalay Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mandalay - Lease with option to own.
3 bedroom, 2 bath home.
Covered Patio--granite counter tops--spacious floor plan.
(RLNE4883115)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have any available units?
3438 W Mandalay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3438 W Mandalay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3438 W Mandalay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 W Mandalay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 W Mandalay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane offer parking?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have a pool?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have accessible units?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
