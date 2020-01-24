All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3438 W Mandalay Lane

3438 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3438 West Mandalay Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mandalay - Lease with option to own.

3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

Covered Patio--granite counter tops--spacious floor plan.

(RLNE4883115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have any available units?
3438 W Mandalay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3438 W Mandalay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3438 W Mandalay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 W Mandalay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 W Mandalay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane offer parking?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have a pool?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have accessible units?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 W Mandalay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 W Mandalay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
