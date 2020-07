Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse elevator pool guest suite hot tub package receiving valet service wine room garage parking gym bbq/grill internet access pool table putting green

Explore a new dimension in luxury apartment living at Biltmore at Camelback Apartments in Phoenix AZ. Choose from studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom residences (650 to 1100 sq. ft.) and 15 inspired floor plans, penthouses with spiral staircases are also available. Once inside, high ceilings, soft light, glistening quartz kitchen counters and rich cabinetry help you feel right at home.



Biltmore at Camelback offers pet friendly apartments in Phoenix AZ with luxurious and unrivaled community amenities. Spend time in our resort-style pool area with private cabanas, or our wine room with temperature-controlled resident wine storage, bar station, and seating. Residents can also enjoy hiking at Camelback Mountain as well as shopping and fine dining nearby.



A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design, central location, upscale living, gracious amenities, and stunning views make our apartments uniquely alluring. Combine all of this with an ideal location near Camelback Esplanade and it is clear why Bil