Home
Phoenix, AZ
3428 E EVERETT Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:15 PM
3428 E EVERETT Drive
3428 East Everett Drive
No Longer Available
3428 East Everett Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis
fireplace
oven
fireplace
oven
Nice CDS lot. Good school district, close to shopping (Paadise Valley Mall - Kierland - Desert Ridge) and freeways (51 & 101).
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3428 E EVERETT Drive have any available units?
3428 E EVERETT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3428 E EVERETT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3428 E EVERETT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 E EVERETT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3428 E EVERETT Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3428 E EVERETT Drive offer parking?
No, 3428 E EVERETT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3428 E EVERETT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 E EVERETT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 E EVERETT Drive have a pool?
No, 3428 E EVERETT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3428 E EVERETT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3428 E EVERETT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 E EVERETT Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 E EVERETT Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 E EVERETT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 E EVERETT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
