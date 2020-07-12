/
paradise valley oasis
267 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley Oasis, Phoenix, AZ
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury abounds with hardwood floors, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Close to I-17 Paradise Valley Mall, Venturoso Park and more.
3832 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue
3832 East Emile Zola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Home completely remodeled in 2012. Plenty of space in fenced backyard with grassy area. Washer and dryer included NO CATS PLEASE
4001 E LUDLOW Drive
4001 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY! AVAILABLE MAY 1st - NOVEMBER 15th. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING AND NO PETS!! HOME IS COMPLETELY FURNISHED (INCLUDING DISHES). PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH POOL. TWO STALL GARAGE. POOL CLEANING SERVICE ALSO INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATE.
3510 E Ludlow Drive
3510 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
No Application Fees! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level central Phoenix home. This home features tile in kitchen and bathrooms and upgraded neutral carpeting in living areas.
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$922
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
938 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,099
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
944 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Amenities include yoga studio, 24-hour gym, swimming pool and hot tub. Green community with beautiful outdoor area.
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
943 sqft
Upscale, affordable accommodations with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies in units. Community boasts a business center, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and hot tub. Next to Paradise Valley Mall and Stonecreek Golf Club.
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
854 sqft
Located within walking distance from Paradise Valley Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Pet-friendly community features a pool and on-site laundry. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include extra storage space and a patio or balcony.
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
944 sqft
Community includes 24-hour fitness center, lush landscaping and business center. Apartments have spacious floor plan, den and granite countertops. Great location close to Desert Ridge Mall, Scottsdale Airpark and Valley Mall.
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1147 sqft
Apartments have been recently updated. Indoor racquetball court and well-equipped gym available to residents. Phoenix Mountains Reserve and Venturoso Park mere miles away. Convenient for commuters with proximity to Piestewa Freeway.
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1029 sqft
Located just off Highway 51, close to Loop 101 and Squaw Peak Freeway, with easy access to neighborhood schools, restaurants and shopping options. Spacious apartments with balconies, W/D hookup, microwave and generous walk-in closets.
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Minutes from the freeway and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. These pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartments feature a pool, covered parking and gated access.
4444 E Paradise Village PKWY N Unit 176
4444 East Paradise Village Parkway North, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dreamy Arizona Boho Vibe - Furnished Rental in Paradise Valley - Dreamy Arizona Boho Vibe. The Desert Gem is perfect for romantic getaways or business trips in the heart of Paradise Valley. Close to dining and entertainment.
4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue
4741 East Voltaire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1708 sqft
This spacious home is located kissing the edges of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale. Known as the Transitional Cowboy Cottage this home comes fully decorated by a professional Interior Designer and ready to go.
12738 N 40TH Place
12738 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
THIS HOME IS READY TO GO* 18'' TILE IN ALL ROOMS EXCEPT THE BEDROOMS WHICH HAS NEWER CARPETING* DUAL PANE WINDOWS*NICE INTERIOR PAINT*COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR,WASHER AND DRYER*OPEN KITCHEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE*MASTER BEDROOM HAS
14630 N 44TH Street
14630 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1612 sqft
Completely remodeled furnished home with all amenities. Open plan living room, kitchen, dining. Sleeps 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 with with queen beds and 1 with twin bunk beds. All equipped with TV's.
15606 N 47TH Place
15606 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2020 sqft
Beautiful home available to rent! Like NEW! This KB Home Community has walking paths and an incredible Resort Style pool. Centrally located and close to shops and restaurants! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.
12212 N Paradise Village Parkway
12212 North Paradise Village Parkway West, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
850 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Updated primo TOP FLOOR unit (elevator bldg)! Fabulous views of mtns, trees, two pools & grass -- above it all! FULLY FURN and PROF DECORATED in soft SW style and beautifully accessorized, too! NOT your boring rental -- trust me!
2834 East Kathleen Road
2834 East Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
662 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit. Washer and dryer included. One covered parking space included. Water, sewer, and trash also included. Pets: No pets APPLY NOW: Click Here Security Deposit is equal to 1.
4455 East Paradise Village Parkway South
4455 East Paradise Village Parkway South, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1217 sqft
Lovely and modern two-story condo that will feel like home! This condo has so many touches that truly stand out and make it desirable. The white cabinetry and granite countertops flow perfectly together that accent both the kitchen and bathrooms.
14835 N 46TH Street
14835 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2811 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Home In An AWESOME North Phoenix Location...Conveniently located within minutes of the 101 & 51 Freeways, Tons of Shops & Dining..
LP1 Research - #408
11640 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Newly renovated**min. 3 month rental, fully furnished condo, 1st floor, view to golf course and walking path** Luxury apartment located next to all the amenities, pool, clubhouse etc.
15604 N 47th Pl
15604 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2322 sqft
Model sharp, spacious 3 year old home in prime location near Desert Ridge and Kierland. Spacious kitchen with upgraded Maple cabinets and granite counters. 1 Bedroom downstairs, 3 upstairs plus loft. small easy to maintain yard.
4107 East Windrose Drive
4107 East Windrose Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home in Phoenix! Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop space. Family room with fireplace. Cozy living room. Covered patio. Huge backyard with mature landscaping. 2 car carport.
