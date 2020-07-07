3043 N 53RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Quiet cul-de-sac and extra large lot makes this Arcadia home one to add to your home shopping list! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom PLUS bonus room home has the space to make it your own with the potential to add square footage. The bonus room offers space for a home office, playroom, den or extra space for visitors and family! Interior/Exterior paint updated in 2018,Front and backyard landscaping just complete July 2019. Pavers, fire pit, outdoor wet bar and BBQ just added as well. This HOME is a MUST SEE!! Easy to show! Please use showing time.