Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

3043 N 53RD Street

3043 North 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3043 North 53rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Quiet cul-de-sac and extra large lot makes this Arcadia home one to add to your home shopping list! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom PLUS bonus room home has the space to make it your own with the potential to add square footage. The bonus room offers space for a home office, playroom, den or extra space for visitors and family! Interior/Exterior paint updated in 2018,Front and backyard landscaping just complete July 2019. Pavers, fire pit, outdoor wet bar and BBQ just added as well. This HOME is a MUST SEE!! Easy to show! Please use showing time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 N 53RD Street have any available units?
3043 N 53RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 N 53RD Street have?
Some of 3043 N 53RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 N 53RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
3043 N 53RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 N 53RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 3043 N 53RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3043 N 53RD Street offer parking?
No, 3043 N 53RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 3043 N 53RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 N 53RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 N 53RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 3043 N 53RD Street has a pool.
Does 3043 N 53RD Street have accessible units?
No, 3043 N 53RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 N 53RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3043 N 53RD Street has units with dishwashers.

