3039 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Citrus Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location on Arcadia's Edge. Updated Townhouse/Condominium in a small community. About 10 minutes away from Downtown Scottsdale, Downtown Tempe and Downtown Phoenix. Five minutes away from the freeway. Rent Includes Water Sewer and Trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3039 N 38th Street have any available units?
3039 N 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 N 38th Street have?
Some of 3039 N 38th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 N 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3039 N 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.