All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3039 N 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3039 N 38th Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 3:27 AM

3039 N 38th Street

3039 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3039 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location on Arcadia's Edge. Updated Townhouse/Condominium in a small community. About 10 minutes away from Downtown Scottsdale, Downtown Tempe and Downtown Phoenix. Five minutes away from the freeway. Rent Includes Water Sewer and Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 N 38th Street have any available units?
3039 N 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 N 38th Street have?
Some of 3039 N 38th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 N 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3039 N 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 N 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3039 N 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3039 N 38th Street offer parking?
No, 3039 N 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3039 N 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 N 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 N 38th Street have a pool?
No, 3039 N 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3039 N 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 3039 N 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 N 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 N 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College