3039 N 38th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Location on Arcadia's Edge. Updated Townhouse/Condominium in a small community. About 10 minutes away from Downtown Scottsdale, Downtown Tempe and Downtown Phoenix. Five minutes away from the freeway. Rent Includes Water Sewer and Trash