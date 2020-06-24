All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3006 N 37th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3006 N 37th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3006 N 37th Street

3006 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3006 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Arcadia townhouse for rent! Miss the Urban lifestyle? This gorgeous contemporary townhouse coupled with its central location promises to deliver just that! New interior gray paint, fresh white cabinets in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counter tops, and brand new carpeting. Three spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths including storage under the stairs. Home is also pre-wired for surround system. Covered outdoor patio for entertaining friends before stepping out to all the local dining and hot spots near by. Two car garage with plenty of room for your cars that leads right into the unit. Quaint subdivision of only 14 units, this one is tucked away and offers privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 N 37th Street have any available units?
3006 N 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 N 37th Street have?
Some of 3006 N 37th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 N 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3006 N 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 N 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3006 N 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3006 N 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3006 N 37th Street offers parking.
Does 3006 N 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 N 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 N 37th Street have a pool?
No, 3006 N 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3006 N 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 3006 N 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 N 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 N 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College