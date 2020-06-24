3006 N 37th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Arcadia townhouse for rent! Miss the Urban lifestyle? This gorgeous contemporary townhouse coupled with its central location promises to deliver just that! New interior gray paint, fresh white cabinets in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counter tops, and brand new carpeting. Three spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths including storage under the stairs. Home is also pre-wired for surround system. Covered outdoor patio for entertaining friends before stepping out to all the local dining and hot spots near by. Two car garage with plenty of room for your cars that leads right into the unit. Quaint subdivision of only 14 units, this one is tucked away and offers privacy.