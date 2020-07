Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Mirador Apartment Homes is the place to call home in Phoenix! This pet-friendly apartment community features pristinely manicured landscaping, a friendly and knowledgeable management team, and recently upgraded living spaces that work together to create a comfortable and convenient place to live. If you’re seeking an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, be sure to check us out!



Mirador offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed with space, comfort, and style in mind. With five unique and spacious floor plans to choose from, you can find the apartment that reflects your style and personality. Brew coffee and enjoy it out on your private balcony, or use the gourmet kitchen to cook up a meal for friends and family. The spacious living area features plush carpeting, large windows, and a neutral color scheme that is warm and inviting. Release your inner chef in your modern kitchen area that features state-of-the-art appliances, expansive counter space, wooden cabinetry, and a sleek brea