29210 N 22ND Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous upgraded home! Wood look tile floors, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, modern light fixtures, large master and much much more!! This home looks like a model home, you won't disappointed.