Phoenix, AZ
29210 N 22ND Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:26 AM

29210 N 22ND Lane

29210 North 22nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

29210 North 22nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous upgraded home! Wood look tile floors, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, modern light fixtures, large master and much much more!! This home looks like a model home, you won't disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29210 N 22ND Lane have any available units?
29210 N 22ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29210 N 22ND Lane have?
Some of 29210 N 22ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29210 N 22ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29210 N 22ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29210 N 22ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29210 N 22ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29210 N 22ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29210 N 22ND Lane offers parking.
Does 29210 N 22ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29210 N 22ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29210 N 22ND Lane have a pool?
No, 29210 N 22ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 29210 N 22ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 29210 N 22ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29210 N 22ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29210 N 22ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
