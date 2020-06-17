Gorgeous upgraded home! Wood look tile floors, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, modern light fixtures, large master and much much more!! This home looks like a model home, you won't disappointed.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Does 29210 N 22ND Lane have any available units?
29210 N 22ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29210 N 22ND Lane have?
Some of 29210 N 22ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29210 N 22ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29210 N 22ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.