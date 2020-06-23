Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2615 N 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2615 N 39th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2615 N 39th Street
2615 North 39th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2615 North 39th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
North East Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2615 N 39th Street have any available units?
2615 N 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2615 N 39th Street have?
Some of 2615 N 39th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2615 N 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2615 N 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 N 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2615 N 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2615 N 39th Street offer parking?
No, 2615 N 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2615 N 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 N 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 N 39th Street have a pool?
No, 2615 N 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2615 N 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 2615 N 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 N 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 N 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College