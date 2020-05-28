All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 25522 N 54TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
25522 N 54TH Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

25522 N 54TH Lane

25522 North 54th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25522 North 54th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice new home in Stetson Hills with granite and stainless steel, custom neutral paint tones with great open floor plan. Grassy backyard with mountain views. Monthly landscape maintenance included and rental tax to be added.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25522 N 54TH Lane have any available units?
25522 N 54TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25522 N 54TH Lane have?
Some of 25522 N 54TH Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25522 N 54TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25522 N 54TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25522 N 54TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25522 N 54TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25522 N 54TH Lane offer parking?
No, 25522 N 54TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25522 N 54TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25522 N 54TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25522 N 54TH Lane have a pool?
No, 25522 N 54TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25522 N 54TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 25522 N 54TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25522 N 54TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25522 N 54TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College