Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Tamarron Apartments

4410 N 99th Ave · (956) 265-3218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1023 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1126 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tamarron Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
golf room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
putting green
Welcome to Tamarron Apartments where you'll find a unique resort-style apartment living experience that offers you both luxury and convenience. Located in the heart of Phoenix's fastest growing area and close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, Tamarron Apartments is just minutes from fine dining, exclusive shopping, the University of Phoenix Stadium, Jobing.com Arena, and a host of other recreational activities. With its lush, landscaped grounds, exceptional amenities and spacious apartment layouts, Tamarron Apartments is the perfect place to call home. Welcome to the lifestyle you've always dreamed about - welcome to Tamarron Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $149
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: We offer exterior storage on every patio / balcony.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tamarron Apartments have any available units?
Tamarron Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Tamarron Apartments have?
Some of Tamarron Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tamarron Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tamarron Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tamarron Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tamarron Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tamarron Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tamarron Apartments offers parking.
Does Tamarron Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tamarron Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tamarron Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tamarron Apartments has a pool.
Does Tamarron Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Tamarron Apartments has accessible units.
Does Tamarron Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tamarron Apartments has units with dishwashers.
