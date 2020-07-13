All apartments in Phoenix
Altitude Sixteen 75
Altitude Sixteen 75

1675 E Morten Ave · (602) 362-4866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move into our community and receive $700 OFF YOUR 2ND MONTH'S RENT! Offer valid on select apartments. Restrictions apply, contact us for details!
Location

1675 E Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1115 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 1119 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 3126 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3137 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 2120 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Altitude Sixteen 75.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
package receiving
yoga
alarm system
conference room
carport
elevator
green community
24hr maintenance
bike storage
Beautifully designed modern apartments with a flair for sophistication. Newly built, Altitude Sixteen 75 resides at the base of Squaw Peak Mountain. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views from your apartment home, or if you are feeling adventurous, take a hike, or ride your bike on one of the fifteen mountain trails that are located right outside your front door. Our resort-style pool offers a unique vibe with an outdoor fireplace, large lounge chairs, and private cabanas. Our resident clubhouse offers a gourmet kitchen, large dining area, pool table, two-story fitness center, Yoga center, and personalized fitness classes for our residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Downtown Phoenix, enjoy Friday night at Lucky Strike Bowling or catch a show at the Stand Up Live Comedy Theater. Entertainment, shopping, and dining are all located close-by. European-style cabinets with chrome hardware enhance our interior kitchen decor while our stainless steel appliances and granite countertops ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Direct-Access Parking Garage and Private Garages available. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage unit (4x6x9): $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Altitude Sixteen 75 have any available units?
Altitude Sixteen 75 has 19 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Altitude Sixteen 75 have?
Some of Altitude Sixteen 75's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altitude Sixteen 75 currently offering any rent specials?
Altitude Sixteen 75 is offering the following rent specials: Move into our community and receive $700 OFF YOUR 2ND MONTH'S RENT! Offer valid on select apartments. Restrictions apply, contact us for details!
Is Altitude Sixteen 75 pet-friendly?
Yes, Altitude Sixteen 75 is pet friendly.
Does Altitude Sixteen 75 offer parking?
Yes, Altitude Sixteen 75 offers parking.
Does Altitude Sixteen 75 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altitude Sixteen 75 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altitude Sixteen 75 have a pool?
Yes, Altitude Sixteen 75 has a pool.
Does Altitude Sixteen 75 have accessible units?
No, Altitude Sixteen 75 does not have accessible units.
Does Altitude Sixteen 75 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Altitude Sixteen 75 has units with dishwashers.
