Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby media room package receiving yoga alarm system conference room carport elevator green community 24hr maintenance bike storage

Beautifully designed modern apartments with a flair for sophistication. Newly built, Altitude Sixteen 75 resides at the base of Squaw Peak Mountain. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views from your apartment home, or if you are feeling adventurous, take a hike, or ride your bike on one of the fifteen mountain trails that are located right outside your front door. Our resort-style pool offers a unique vibe with an outdoor fireplace, large lounge chairs, and private cabanas. Our resident clubhouse offers a gourmet kitchen, large dining area, pool table, two-story fitness center, Yoga center, and personalized fitness classes for our residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Downtown Phoenix, enjoy Friday night at Lucky Strike Bowling or catch a show at the Stand Up Live Comedy Theater. Entertainment, shopping, and dining are all located close-by. European-style cabinets with chrome hardware enhance our interior kitchen decor while our stainless steel appliances and granite countertops ...