Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:14 AM

2201 W UNION HILLS Drive

2201 West Union Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 West Union Hills Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Newly remodeled, all laminate/tile floors, private patio/yard, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom counters and sinks. Community pool/spa.Conveniently located near major highways (I17 and 51) and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive have any available units?
2201 W UNION HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 W UNION HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive offer parking?
No, 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 W UNION HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
