2201 W UNION HILLS Drive

Newly remodeled, all laminate/tile floors, private patio/yard, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom counters and sinks. Community pool/spa.Conveniently located near major highways (I17 and 51) and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
