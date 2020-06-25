Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2201 E GLENROSA Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2201 E GLENROSA Avenue
2201 East Glenrosa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2201 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Updated 4 bed 3 bath home in the heart of Arcadia-Baltimore! Near trendy restaurants, bars, hiking, shopping, spas and more...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
2201 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College