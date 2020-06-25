All apartments in Phoenix
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:27 AM

2201 E GLENROSA Avenue

2201 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2201 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Updated 4 bed 3 bath home in the heart of Arcadia-Baltimore! Near trendy restaurants, bars, hiking, shopping, spas and more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
2201 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
