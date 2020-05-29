All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1914 West Voltaire Avenue

1914 West Voltaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1914 West Voltaire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,458 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 West Voltaire Avenue have any available units?
1914 West Voltaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 West Voltaire Avenue have?
Some of 1914 West Voltaire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 West Voltaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1914 West Voltaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 West Voltaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 West Voltaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1914 West Voltaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1914 West Voltaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 1914 West Voltaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 West Voltaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 West Voltaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 1914 West Voltaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1914 West Voltaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1914 West Voltaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 West Voltaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 West Voltaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

