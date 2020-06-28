1817 E Marshall Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Biltmore - Camelback area. Great 4 bedroom home part of the Madison school district. Recently upgraded and remodeled. Open floor plan with laundry room and 1-car garage. Large master suite w/ oversize shower and walk-in closet. The home is move in ready. Great location east of the 51 and north of Missouri.