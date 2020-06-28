All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

1817 E Marshall Avenue

1817 East Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1817 East Marshall Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Biltmore - Camelback area. Great 4 bedroom home part of the Madison school district. Recently upgraded and remodeled. Open floor plan with laundry room and 1-car garage. Large master suite w/ oversize shower and walk-in closet. The home is move in ready. Great location east of the 51 and north of Missouri.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 E Marshall Avenue have any available units?
1817 E Marshall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 E Marshall Avenue have?
Some of 1817 E Marshall Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 E Marshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 E Marshall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 E Marshall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1817 E Marshall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1817 E Marshall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1817 E Marshall Avenue offers parking.
Does 1817 E Marshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 E Marshall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 E Marshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 1817 E Marshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1817 E Marshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1817 E Marshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 E Marshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 E Marshall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
