Biltmore - Camelback area. Great 4 bedroom home part of the Madison school district. Recently upgraded and remodeled. Open floor plan with laundry room and 1-car garage. Large master suite w/ oversize shower and walk-in closet. The home is move in ready. Great location east of the 51 and north of Missouri.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 E Marshall Avenue have any available units?
1817 E Marshall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 E Marshall Avenue have?
Some of 1817 E Marshall Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 E Marshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 E Marshall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.