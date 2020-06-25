All apartments in Phoenix
1739 East Bluefield Avenue

1739 East Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1739 East Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, Az. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,428 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl flooring, a kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 East Bluefield Avenue have any available units?
1739 East Bluefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1739 East Bluefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1739 East Bluefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 East Bluefield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 East Bluefield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1739 East Bluefield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1739 East Bluefield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1739 East Bluefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 East Bluefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 East Bluefield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1739 East Bluefield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1739 East Bluefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1739 East Bluefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 East Bluefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 East Bluefield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 East Bluefield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 East Bluefield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
