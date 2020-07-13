Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed community garden 24hr gym 24hr maintenance online portal pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience-Schedule yours today! Palm Court offers a great location in our Phoenix, Arizona apartments. Our community is near Loop 101 and I-17, providing access to the surrounding cities of Scottsdale and Glendale. Check out CAPS Sports Grill when you are wanting some of the best bar food for a great price. We are in close proximity to American Express and Honeywell, some of the largest businesses in the valley. Enjoy the outdoors nearby at Deer Valley Park. To make this great location home, apply online or call us to schedule a tour today.