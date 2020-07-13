All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

Palm Court

Open Now until 6pm
20401 N 19th Ave · (602) 910-2875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20401 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2091 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2073 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 2104 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 1040 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
community garden
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
online portal
pet friendly
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience-Schedule yours today! Palm Court offers a great location in our Phoenix, Arizona apartments. Our community is near Loop 101 and I-17, providing access to the surrounding cities of Scottsdale and Glendale. Check out CAPS Sports Grill when you are wanting some of the best bar food for a great price. We are in close proximity to American Express and Honeywell, some of the largest businesses in the valley. Enjoy the outdoors nearby at Deer Valley Park. To make this great location home, apply online or call us to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Exotic pets;
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Assigned carport: included in lease (1 spot); Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Court have any available units?
Palm Court has 9 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Palm Court have?
Some of Palm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Court currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Court is pet friendly.
Does Palm Court offer parking?
Yes, Palm Court offers parking.
Does Palm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Court have a pool?
Yes, Palm Court has a pool.
Does Palm Court have accessible units?
No, Palm Court does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palm Court has units with dishwashers.
