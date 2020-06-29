All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1

1736 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1736 East Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Greenfield Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This unit is FULLY REMODELED. This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse with a custom "charred" wall, close to the 51 Freeway and the Children's Hospital.

Look at the pictures, everything is appointed with the newest design, complete with charred solid wood doors, track lighting, and washer and dryer hookups.

This property has plenty of private parking on property.

We are looking for long-term tenants for this ready-to-move-in home.

I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:

* I DON'T charge application fees - I'm more interested in finding the right tenant that making money on people applying for my apartment.

* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.

* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.

* I love pets and do not charge pet rent. There is a one-time pet fee that is used to deep clean the unit upon move-out.

* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs each month. There is no charge for this service.

* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.

* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk. Let's have a conversation about the good and bad, and then, we will take the next step.

* If you prefer to meet in person, no problem, I'm near the property every week.

* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out and it can be paid overtime.

* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

* The rent that is listed is the base rent. Water, Tax and Admin fees will be added to each monthly payment.

Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 East Virginia Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
