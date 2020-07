Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities car charging courtyard internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access key fob access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly basketball court bike storage clubhouse concierge conference room playground volleyball court

Located in the heart of Phoenix, Park on Central Apartment Homes provides the ultimate urban living experience. Our stylish, modern apartments feature everything you need and our warm and friendly community welcomes you home. Situated just north of the city’s center, Park on Central is perfect if you want easy access to glamorous shopping, top-notch restaurants, and big-city entertainment.



At Park on Central, you can choose from a variety of thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom apartments that will perfectly fit your lifestyle. You’ll feel inspired in your gourmet-style kitchen with its elegant quartz countertops and island, hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient, stainless-steel appliances. You'll appreciate special touches like having large closets with built-in shelving for plenty of in-home storage, modern lighting fixtures, keyless entry, and the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. The spacious living ro