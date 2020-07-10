All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

Biltmore on the Lake

Open Now until 5:30pm
11050 N Biltmore Dr · (469) 828-7514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Lake Biltmore Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 335 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Biltmore on the Lake.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Experience an ever-unfolding natural world at your own pace at Biltmore on the Lake, a tranquil, pet-friendly apartment community nestled in the heart of Phoenix and surrounded by miles of walking and jogging trails. Feel the soothing effect of calm waters as you relax in the lake-facing courtyard or unwind on your private balcony. Come home to unrivaled comfort at Biltmore on the Lake, where resort-inspired amenities including two swimming pools, playground, fitness center, jogging trail, and a stunning setting make every day feel like a vacation. Biltmore on the Lake is located off I-17 freeway with plenty of shopping & dining nearby. Castles N' Coasters & Rose Mofford Sports Complex are close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $35
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Biltmore on the Lake have any available units?
Biltmore on the Lake has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Biltmore on the Lake have?
Some of Biltmore on the Lake's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Biltmore on the Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Biltmore on the Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Biltmore on the Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Biltmore on the Lake is pet friendly.
Does Biltmore on the Lake offer parking?
Yes, Biltmore on the Lake offers parking.
Does Biltmore on the Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Biltmore on the Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Biltmore on the Lake have a pool?
Yes, Biltmore on the Lake has a pool.
Does Biltmore on the Lake have accessible units?
No, Biltmore on the Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Biltmore on the Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Biltmore on the Lake has units with dishwashers.
