Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Experience an ever-unfolding natural world at your own pace at Biltmore on the Lake, a tranquil, pet-friendly apartment community nestled in the heart of Phoenix and surrounded by miles of walking and jogging trails. Feel the soothing effect of calm waters as you relax in the lake-facing courtyard or unwind on your private balcony. Come home to unrivaled comfort at Biltmore on the Lake, where resort-inspired amenities including two swimming pools, playground, fitness center, jogging trail, and a stunning setting make every day feel like a vacation. Biltmore on the Lake is located off I-17 freeway with plenty of shopping & dining nearby. Castles N' Coasters & Rose Mofford Sports Complex are close by.