121 North 12th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:52 AM

121 North 12th Avenue

121 North 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

121 North 12th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning remodeled flat with new cabinets and tile flooring. This unit has a front porch entrance, electric fireplace, and recessed lighting. Convenient 1 large bedroom and 1 smaller bedroom. The spacious eat-in, open kitchen has all appliances including dishwasher, beautiful tile counter tops and tons of storage space. This unit has a shared washer and dryer in garage. Desert landscaping has trees and shrubbery. Close to all major freeways, light rail, great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District.

Features:
800 sq ft
Built in 1916
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Desert landscaping
Front porch entrance
Eat-in, open kitchen includes: gas range/oven, fridge, dishwasher and refrigerator
New cabinets
Beautiful tile counter tops
Recessed lighting
Master bedroom and bathroom
Shared washer and dryer in garage
Tile flooring
Updated paint colors
Tons of storage space
Close to all major freeways and light rail
Close to great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District
Master-metered - tenant pays prorated utilities
Assistive animals only
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 North 12th Avenue have any available units?
121 North 12th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 North 12th Avenue have?
Some of 121 North 12th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 North 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 North 12th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 North 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 North 12th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 121 North 12th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 121 North 12th Avenue offers parking.
Does 121 North 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 North 12th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 North 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 North 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 North 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 North 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 North 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 North 12th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
