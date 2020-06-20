All apartments in Seattle
1453 S Main St
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

1453 S Main St

1453 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1453 South Main Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Home Close to Everything You Love! - Close to everything Seattle has to offer w/a Walk Score of 90! Close to Seattle U, I-90, DT Seattle, SLU, Lightrail, Swedish Medical Cntr, 1st Hill, Qwest, Safeco & dozens of bus lines. 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1350sf+ 195sf attached garage. Stainless appliances, gas range, open floor-plan & vaulted ceilings. HE gas radiant heat, & Built Green Cert. 4 efficient living.

Pets ok with approval on breed, type, quantity and additional pet deposit
12 month leases with extensions available
Resident resp. for all utilities

Move in costs and fees:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First month's rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125
Furnace Filter Program $10 per month

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE5393975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 S Main St have any available units?
1453 S Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 S Main St have?
Some of 1453 S Main St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1453 S Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 S Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 S Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1453 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1453 S Main St offers parking.
Does 1453 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 S Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 S Main St have a pool?
No, 1453 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1453 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 1453 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 S Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

