Last updated June 14 2020

295 Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Seattle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
South Lake Union
7 Units Available
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
960 sqft
Centrally located apartments with stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Community highlights include a dog park, pool and barbecue area. Within minutes of the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden of Glass and Pacific Science Center.
Last updated June 14
Waterfront
5 Units Available
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
921 sqft
Comfortable homes with waterfront views from the spacious rooftop deck. 100 Transit Score and 94 Walking Score, easy access to everything. Homes with in-unit laundry and a private patios or balconies. Pet-friendly, bike storage.
Last updated June 14
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Last updated June 14
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,088
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,393
858 sqft
Just a block from Cal Anderson Park. A smoke-free community with a rooftop dog park, fantastic Seattle skyline views, and an on-site hair salon, dental shop and gnocchi bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
$
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,652
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor to ceiling windows offer excellent views of the city. Each large unit includes a dishwasher, microwave, stove and garbage disposal. Business center, community garden, bike storage, playground and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
$
Capitol Hill
5 Units Available
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,690
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offering planned social activities, a dry cleaning service, on-site retail and a pet washing station. Located in Squire Park along the western border near Seattle University.
Last updated June 14
$
Lower Queen Anne
2 Units Available
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,657
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro living with stunning waterfront views and world-class amenities. Walker's paradise, recently renovated and in-home features like laundry, granite counters and unique hardwood flooring. Relax at the pool, the theater or the 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
First Hill
7 Units Available
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,458
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
925 sqft
Walking distance to downtown Seattle. Tastefully decorated units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and air conditioning. Business center, community garden, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
Capitol Hill
5 Units Available
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,755
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,857
703 sqft
Conveniently located between E Madison Street and E Pine Street near yoga and shopping venues. Units feature walk-in closets and carpet flooring for extra space and comfort. Fire pit and courtyard amenities.
Last updated June 14
$
South Lake Union
10 Units Available
Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,741
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments in South Lake Union with all the modern amenities. Quartz counters, balconies for entertaining, and spacious living areas with open plan kitchens. In-unit laundry. Common space includes gym and community social space.
Last updated June 14
Atlantic
15 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,403
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1045 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Last updated June 14
Belltown
22 Units Available
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1423 sqft
A dramatic high-rise tower positioned between vibrant city life and the relaxed Northwest vibe.\nIts an elevated escape from the everyday.\nA place to live well with permission to express your individuality.\nNo two apartments are alike.
Last updated June 14
$
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Last updated June 14
Lower Queen Anne
5 Units Available
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
748 sqft
Situated in the coveted Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Modern apartments with open-concept living areas and designer finishes. Property offers a spacious rooftop terrace with city views. Reserved garage parking and controlled access bike storage available.
Last updated June 14
South Lake Union
9 Units Available
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,388
876 sqft
Stylish urban apartments located near Seattle's Space Needle. A green community with Energy Star appliances, walk-in closets and walnut-stained cabinets. Residents can enjoy a fantastic view of the city on the rooftop deck.
Last updated June 14
Greenwood
20 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,380
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Last updated June 14
Belltown
24 Units Available
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,334
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,647
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,378
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Last updated June 14
$
Delridge
10 Units Available
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
Last updated June 14
Genesee
19 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Last updated June 14
$
Ballard
30 Units Available
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,457
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, just minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community amenities include pool, elevator and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14
$
Waterfront
10 Units Available
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,756
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
959 sqft
Seattle's newest luxury apartments, located in Belltown, offer waterfront living. Offering incredible views of the Seattle skyline, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and so much more. Exclusive access to rooftop lounge and grilling area.
Last updated June 14
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Last updated June 14
Seattle Central Business District
20 Units Available
The Olivian
809 Olive Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,724
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,757
1654 sqft
Located in the Central Business District. Close to I-5 Express, Pacific Place Mall, Downtown Nordstrom, Westlake Center Mall, Washington State Convention Center, ACT Theatre, Amazon Campus, and Westlake Park. Pet-friendly apartments with on-floor recycling, walk-in closets, and oversized soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14
First Hill
38 Units Available
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,615
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Seattle, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Seattle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

