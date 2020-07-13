Apartment List
/
WA
/
seattle
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 PM

170 Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA with pool

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Fremont
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,623
1077 sqft
Residents enjoy views of Lake Union and downtown Seattle from the rooftop lounge, along with a greenhouse and chicken coop. Luxury apartments located just steps away from restaurants and shopping. Highly walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Westlake
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,273
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,363
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
927 sqft
Summit at Lake Union Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Ballard
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1124 sqft
Stunning community with high ceilings, incredible views and a rooftop plaza. LEED Gold-inspired design with recycling stations. On-site dog walk area, picnic area and lots of storage. Stunning views of the water.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Fremont
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,670
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1014 sqft
Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a quirky neighborhood not far from I-5. Thoughtfully designed floor plans feature kitchens and bathrooms with quartz slab countertops. Private terraces and views of Lake Union available in select homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Delridge
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,684
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,901
703 sqft
Conveniently located between E Madison Street and E Pine Street near yoga and shopping venues. Units feature walk-in closets and carpet flooring for extra space and comfort. Fire pit and courtyard amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,856
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
941 sqft
First Hill neighborhood apartments have quartz countertops, glass showers, stainless steel appliances, and contemporary hard surface flooring. Enjoy room service by Bill's Off Broadway, 24h gym, bocce ball, sun deck with BBQ area, cocktail lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,755
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
720 sqft
Located within walking distance to restaurants, shops, museums, schools and more. Modern apartment complex with BBQ grill for tenants to use. Parking available and pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
$
20 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine and Pine Apartments represent the future of Seattle living. Challenge the mundane in this extraordinary community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
20 Units Available
Belltown
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,635
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,740
1423 sqft
A dramatic high-rise tower positioned between vibrant city life and the relaxed Northwest vibe.\nIts an elevated escape from the everyday.\nA place to live well with permission to express your individuality.\nNo two apartments are alike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Belltown
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1187 sqft
Close to multiple light rail stops, Port 99, high-end retail at Pacific Place Mall, Westlake Center Mall, Macy's, The Moore Theatre, Westlake Park, Amazon Campus, and Paramount Theatre. Amenities include year-round heated indoor pool, spa, sauna, and steam rooms, pet walk area, fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Victory Heights
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1050 sqft
Central living at its finest. Apartments come cable ready with oversized closets, fireplace, and balcony. Perfect location close to public transportation with a rec room, spa, and laundry facility on-site for convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
2 Units Available
Waterfront
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,697
921 sqft
Comfortable homes with waterfront views from the spacious rooftop deck. 100 Transit Score and 94 Walking Score, easy access to everything. Homes with in-unit laundry and a private patios or balconies. Pet-friendly, bike storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
First Hill
Landes
901 8th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,673
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
900 sqft
Enjoy urban sophistication at Landes, located in Seattles central and historic First Hill neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
14 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Sequel
1900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1237 sqft
Excellent downtown location that's just minutes from Seattle Waterfront. Walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community also includes rooftop lounge, concierge, fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
14 Units Available
Wallingford
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,814
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
977 sqft
Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
North College Park
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1174 sqft
Comfortable and convenient apartment homes with large closets, private balcony, personal washer/dryer and great views. Community is close to public transportation and has a fitness center, heated swimming pool and tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish living spaces are located in the heart of Seattle's entertainment district, offering excellent access to Interstate 5 and local attractions. Apartments are fitted with Berber carpets, private balconies, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
2 Units Available
Ballard
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Commons at Ballard was designed to be a flexible community for individuals and teams to flourish. Its a place to live, a place to work, and a place to interact.

July 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Seattle rents decline sharply over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Seattle throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    Rent growth in Seattle has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Seattle remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most other large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeattle 3 BedroomsSeattle Accessible ApartmentsSeattle Apartments under $1,000Seattle Apartments under $1,200Seattle Apartments under $1,300
    Seattle Apartments with BalconySeattle Apartments with GarageSeattle Apartments with GymSeattle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeattle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSeattle Apartments with ParkingSeattle Apartments with PoolSeattle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Seattle Cheap PlacesSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Furnished ApartmentsSeattle Luxury PlacesSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
    Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BallardBelltownQueen Anne
    DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
    South Lake UnionFirst Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
    North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
    Seattle Pacific University