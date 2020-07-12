219 Apartments for rent in Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

The desirable Seattle neighborhood of Queen Anne sits on a steep hill and is home to locals looking for urban living without the city crowds. Formerly called Eden Hill, Queen Anne was one of the last neighborhoods in Seattle to develop due to its intimidating hill. Today that notorious hill is what makes Queen Anne so special with dazzling views of Downtown Seattle.

This Seattle neighborhood is celebrated for its architectural, Queen Anne style that proved popular during the early development periods. A mix of historic homes, large multifamily apartment complexes, and modern condos abound. Just like much of Seattle's neighborhoods, Queen Anne mixes the old with new.

Depending on who you ask, the lower part of Queen Anne may or may not include the Seattle Center. Regardless of what you consider the exact boundaries, you still have access to all the best things in Seattle, like the Space Needle, Key Arena, Science Center while living "on the hill."

Like anywhere in Seattle's neighborhoods, rents don't come cheap around Queen Anne, but the location is unbeatable. You're situated near Seattle's most popular attractions with throngs of bars, restaurants, and retail to explore. This urban village is filled night and day with residents looking to make the most of living in Queen Anne, so join the crowd and find your dream apartment.