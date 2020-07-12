219 Apartments for rent in Queen Anne, Seattle, WA
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 36
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 33
The desirable Seattle neighborhood of Queen Anne sits on a steep hill and is home to locals looking for urban living without the city crowds. Formerly called Eden Hill, Queen Anne was one of the last neighborhoods in Seattle to develop due to its intimidating hill. Today that notorious hill is what makes Queen Anne so special with dazzling views of Downtown Seattle.
This Seattle neighborhood is celebrated for its architectural, Queen Anne style that proved popular during the early development periods. A mix of historic homes, large multifamily apartment complexes, and modern condos abound. Just like much of Seattle's neighborhoods, Queen Anne mixes the old with new.
Depending on who you ask, the lower part of Queen Anne may or may not include the Seattle Center. Regardless of what you consider the exact boundaries, you still have access to all the best things in Seattle, like the Space Needle, Key Arena, Science Center while living "on the hill."
Like anywhere in Seattle's neighborhoods, rents don't come cheap around Queen Anne, but the location is unbeatable. You're situated near Seattle's most popular attractions with throngs of bars, restaurants, and retail to explore. This urban village is filled night and day with residents looking to make the most of living in Queen Anne, so join the crowd and find your dream apartment.
Driving in Queen Anne
Life on the hill doesn't require a car with so many public transportation options at your doorstep. However, Queen Anne is a convenient jumping-off point to drive around Seattle or head out to Route 9 to access area suburbs and beyond.
Unlike many neighborhoods in Seattle, parking is doable in Queen Anne, although you'll need to put in some effort to secure a spot. RPZ offers a surprisingly reasonable two-year parking pass, making a win if you want to keep a car in this Seattle neighborhood. But just because parking is possible in Queen Ann doesn't mean everyone owns a car. Most residents embrace the walkable lifestyle and public transportation Seattle affords.
Queen Anne Public Transit
Public transportation winds its way through Seattle and beyond with easy access for Queen Anne residents. A new light rail, streetcar, and public bus options abound in Seattle, making eco-friendly transport is just a few blocks away. Rideshares are also available throughout Seattle, as well as bike paths for a ride into Downtown Seattle.
Life in Queen Anne blends urban living within a quiet, historic enclave. Enjoy the mix of historic homes, modern apartment complexes and condos in a neighborhood that keeps Seattle at your doorstep. Like most of the city, Queen Anne apartments are competitive and rents can be high compared to the outer suburbs. Schedule your apartment tours and come ready to sign to score the best deals and updated amenities.
Young professionals and growing families flock to Queen Anne for its small-town feel nestled within an urban metropolis. Mid-30s is the median age of locals in Queen Anne with a relatively even male to female ratio. Families with kids also call Queen Anne home and stick around for the gorgeous backdrop, urban convenience, and excellent public schools and kid-friendly amenities.
Queen Anne, Seattle, is an attraction in and of itself with top attractions just minutes away. The performing arts hub for the city can be found at the Seattle Center, Seattle Opera, and Pacific Northwest Ballet.
You can't miss the Experience Music Project Museum in its funky, colorful building that draws curious visitors. Music lovers fawn over the museum’s collection of Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana memorabilia and artifacts from pop culture, TV shows, and films.
After all, that culture consumption, spend an evening watching the Seattle Sonics duke it out at Seattle's KeyArena. When basketball season is over, and the Seattle Storm and Rat City Rollergirls aren't playing, take in a concert in the stadium where the Beatles once played.
As if the views around Queen Anne weren't glorious enough, you also have the iconic Space Needle as a neighbor. You’ll never tire of feeling like a tourist with 360-degree views of Seattle from the observation deck. On a clear day, you might get lucky enough to see Mount Rainier, or can settle for the dazzling views across the Elliott Bay.
For a city famous for its fog and rain, Seattle is teeming with green space and parks. Queen Anne is home to Kerry Park with postcard-perfect sunsets made famous in movies like 10 Things I hate About You. Despite it's pint-sized 1.26 acres, Kerry Park is a welcome reprieve for locals looking to soak up the beauty of Queen Ann.
Part art oasis, part garden, the Chihuly Museum is devoted to its namesake artist. See the works of Dale Chihuly featuring light, glass, and plants stretching across multiple galleries. Its Glasshouse is also a must-see with 4,5000 feet of space in a 40-ft glass structure.
Seattle is a bike-friendly town where locals and visitors welcome the chance for an escape. Head out for a hike, bike raid, or stroll on the trails along with the SW Queen Anne Greenbelt for forested views and a quiet break from city life.