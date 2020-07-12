219 Apartments for rent in Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

AL
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,434
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Henry
24 Etruria Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,745
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
735 sqft
In Seattle's North Queen Anne in a residential setting. Interiors feature walk-in closets, high ceilings, private decks and upgraded bathrooms. Community amenities include rooftop decks, courtyards and murals by local artists.
Last updated February 6 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,695
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
705 sqft
Union View Apartments One Bedroom-Studio Available! - Union View Apartments NOW has Available a lovely one-bedroom studio apartment with a Spectacular Panoramic View of Lake Union from your living room.
Last updated September 14 at 10:35pm
Contact for Availability
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,832
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,236
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1031 sqft
LUXURY LIVING IS THE ONLY OPTION! SWEETBRIER APARTMENTS IS A BOUTIQUE COMMUNITY WITH MIXED-USE IN THE HEART OF ONE OF SEATTLE'S MOST SOUGHT-AFTER NEIGHBORHOODS.
Last updated September 14 at 10:03pm
Contact for Availability
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
621 sqft
7 HILLS APARTMENTS WELCOMES YOU TO OUR FOUR-STORY MIXED-USE BUILDING WITH GROUND LEVEL RETAIL AND UNDERGROUND PARKING.
Last updated September 14 at 10:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,713
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
LUXURY LIVING IS THE ONLY OPTION! SWEETBRIER APARTMENTS IS A BOUTIQUE COMMUNITY WITH MIXED-USE IN THE HEART OF ONE OF SEATTLE'S MOST SOUGHT-AFTER NEIGHBORHOODS.
Last updated September 14 at 10:03pm
Contact for Availability
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,824
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1020 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR LIFESTYLE AND ENJOY TRULY UPSCALE LIVING AT QUEEN ANNE TOWNES BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. SEATTLES HIGHEST HILL IS AN ENVIABLE URBAN OASIS WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS, HISTORIC HOMES, CENTURY-OLD TREES AND A THRIVING ARTS COMMUNITY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 11 Ave W.
2705 11th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available 07/30/20 2705 11 Ave W - Property Id: 301243 Architect designed 2 story house with 3 entrances to house/deck/porch.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503
1525 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
687 sqft
Condo with Lake Union views! Parking, water, sewer and garbage are included! - Come check out this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominium with gorgeous views of Lake Union, the Seattle Skyline and Cascade mountains! Come relax in this open kitchen and

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 9th AVE W
1912 9th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1920 sqft
1912 9th AVE W Available 08/01/20 NICELY MAINTAINED 4 BED QUEENE ANNE HOME FOR RENT W GARAGE! - **$3595/month rent plus utilities; Available August 2020; $100/month for landscaping service** **4 bed, Bonus Room, 2 bath, 1 car garage, large yard,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1430 1st Ave N #6
1430 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1296 sqft
Exceptional 2BR +Den/2BA Queen Anne Condo with Breathtaking Views - This spacious 2 Bedroom +Den/2 Bath + Office top floor condo boast almost 1,300 SF of well-designed living space and is located on a very quiet street on top of the hill and in

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302
2125 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1210 sqft
2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 Available 07/13/20 Westlake Condo - Incredible third-floor Lakewest Condo! Partial renovation a couple of years ago. Single level with direct elevator access.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1937 7th Ave W.
1937 7th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
2200 sqft
Stately Queen Anne Craftsman with Bonus Guest Suite *FURNISHED* - 3D TOUR on our Madeson Management Website Gracious tri-level Queen Anne home with bonus guest suite! Located on a quiet street, nestled in the trees with glimpses of Puget Sound.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2225 3rd Avenue West
2225 3rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1100 sqft
Situated in the quiet Queen Anne neighborhood, this multiplex home with a cute back yard is close to all the conveniences as well as Seattle Pacific. Easy access to public transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1415 1st Ave N
1415 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
400 sqft
Charm meets modern! All new modern kitchens with stainless appliances, tall ceilings and updated baths with pedestal sinks.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1317 6th Avenue North
1317 6th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
951 sqft
The 1317 6th Avenue North Apartments is a newer 1992 built five-story frame building located in Queen Anne. This building boasts a total of 24 units consisting of 8 one bedrooms and 16 two bedrooms with two bath apartments.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333
1015 West Nickerson Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 3rd-floor condo home property rental in the Bikeable rated North Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Olympic Way W
1206 Olympic Way West, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, top floor unit, triplex home property rental overlooking a saltwater view and mountains, in the peaceful West Queen

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
556 1/2 Prospect St
556 1/2 Prospect St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
747 sqft
556 1/2 Prospect St Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2BR/1.75BA Apartment in Lower Queen Anne! - Live in this beautiful 2 bed / 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1123 Taylor Ave N
1123 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
546 sqft
The Dolores Manor Apartments were built in 1958. This 22 unit building on 3 floors consists of 19 one bedroom apartments and 3 two bedroom apartments. Off-street as well as street parking is available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3015 14th Avenue W Unit 2
3015 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, UNFURNISHED APARTMENT on the dynamic North Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. It has 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, and street parking is free.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
2123 4th Ave N - 4
2123 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
550 sqft
Move-in Special $500 Off 1st Months Rent for Leases starting by Sep 4, 2020. BOS #4 Recently Upgraded: Top floor, naturally well-lit 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment home in prime Queen Anne Hill location.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2024 Taylor Ave N
2024 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
860 sqft
european feel overlooking everything east, cottage type living with 750 sf deck for outside; gas kitchen cooking, dw, gd, built ins, eating bar, the best part is feeling like you're living in the countyside of europe; walk to the bus one block away

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
2144 Waverly Place North - 1
2144 Waverly Place North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Spectacular Lake Union Views, Excellent Access to Downtown and Fremont Furnished-Optional: Additional $100/mo This apartment features incredible views of Lake Union, a spacious deck for entertaining, and Dexter Ave.
Queen Anne
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

The desirable Seattle neighborhood of Queen Anne sits on a steep hill and is home to locals looking for urban living without the city crowds. Formerly called Eden Hill, Queen Anne was one of the last neighborhoods in Seattle to develop due to its intimidating hill. Today that notorious hill is what makes Queen Anne so special with dazzling views of Downtown Seattle.

This Seattle neighborhood is celebrated for its architectural, Queen Anne style that proved popular during the early development periods. A mix of historic homes, large multifamily apartment complexes, and modern condos abound. Just like much of Seattle's neighborhoods, Queen Anne mixes the old with new.

Depending on who you ask, the lower part of Queen Anne may or may not include the Seattle Center. Regardless of what you consider the exact boundaries, you still have access to all the best things in Seattle, like the Space Needle, Key Arena, Science Center while living "on the hill."

Like anywhere in Seattle's neighborhoods, rents don't come cheap around Queen Anne, but the location is unbeatable. You're situated near Seattle's most popular attractions with throngs of bars, restaurants, and retail to explore. This urban village is filled night and day with residents looking to make the most of living in Queen Anne, so join the crowd and find your dream apartment.

Transportation

Driving in Queen Anne

Life on the hill doesn't require a car with so many public transportation options at your doorstep. However, Queen Anne is a convenient jumping-off point to drive around Seattle or head out to Route 9 to access area suburbs and beyond.

Unlike many neighborhoods in Seattle, parking is doable in Queen Anne, although you'll need to put in some effort to secure a spot. RPZ offers a surprisingly reasonable two-year parking pass, making a win if you want to keep a car in this Seattle neighborhood. But just because parking is possible in Queen Ann doesn't mean everyone owns a car. Most residents embrace the walkable lifestyle and public transportation Seattle affords.

Queen Anne Public Transit

Public transportation winds its way through Seattle and beyond with easy access for Queen Anne residents. A new light rail, streetcar, and public bus options abound in Seattle, making eco-friendly transport is just a few blocks away. Rideshares are also available throughout Seattle, as well as bike paths for a ride into Downtown Seattle.

Life in Queen Anne blends urban living within a quiet, historic enclave. Enjoy the mix of historic homes, modern apartment complexes and condos in a neighborhood that keeps Seattle at your doorstep. Like most of the city, Queen Anne apartments are competitive and rents can be high compared to the outer suburbs. Schedule your apartment tours and come ready to sign to score the best deals and updated amenities.

Demographics

Young professionals and growing families flock to Queen Anne for its small-town feel nestled within an urban metropolis. Mid-30s is the median age of locals in Queen Anne with a relatively even male to female ratio. Families with kids also call Queen Anne home and stick around for the gorgeous backdrop, urban convenience, and excellent public schools and kid-friendly amenities.

Top Tourists Attractions

Queen Anne, Seattle, is an attraction in and of itself with top attractions just minutes away. The performing arts hub for the city can be found at the Seattle Center, Seattle Opera, and Pacific Northwest Ballet.

You can't miss the Experience Music Project Museum in its funky, colorful building that draws curious visitors. Music lovers fawn over the museum’s collection of Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana memorabilia and artifacts from pop culture, TV shows, and films.

After all, that culture consumption, spend an evening watching the Seattle Sonics duke it out at Seattle's KeyArena. When basketball season is over, and the Seattle Storm and Rat City Rollergirls aren't playing, take in a concert in the stadium where the Beatles once played.

As if the views around Queen Anne weren't glorious enough, you also have the iconic Space Needle as a neighbor. You’ll never tire of feeling like a tourist with 360-degree views of Seattle from the observation deck. On a clear day, you might get lucky enough to see Mount Rainier, or can settle for the dazzling views across the Elliott Bay.

Parks and Recreation

For a city famous for its fog and rain, Seattle is teeming with green space and parks. Queen Anne is home to Kerry Park with postcard-perfect sunsets made famous in movies like 10 Things I hate About You. Despite it's pint-sized 1.26 acres, Kerry Park is a welcome reprieve for locals looking to soak up the beauty of Queen Ann.

Part art oasis, part garden, the Chihuly Museum is devoted to its namesake artist. See the works of Dale Chihuly featuring light, glass, and plants stretching across multiple galleries. Its Glasshouse is also a must-see with 4,5000 feet of space in a 40-ft glass structure.

Seattle is a bike-friendly town where locals and visitors welcome the chance for an escape. Head out for a hike, bike raid, or stroll on the trails along with the SW Queen Anne Greenbelt for forested views and a quiet break from city life.

