Seattle Central College
394 Apartments For Rent Near Seattle Central College
31 Units Available
Belltown
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1187 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
52 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,795
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1157 sqft
IMAGINE a modern architectural space, curated with an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary. Now imagine you live there. Welcome to Alexan 100.
47 Units Available
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,271
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,453
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,993
1177 sqft
Close to the I-5 Express. Upscale apartment community within walking distance to the Westlake Center. Amenities include a communal chef's kitchen, private party room, fitness center, media room and rooftop deck with Seattle skyline views.
134 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,223
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capitol Hill Station in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
68 Units Available
Belltown
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,847
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,804
1317 sqft
Apartments offer stunning views, modern kitchens, and large windows. Community has rooftop open space, elevators, and street-level retail. Conveniently located close to Lake Union and the mountains.
26 Units Available
South Lake Union
True North
801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1012 sqft
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day.
42 Units Available
Belltown
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,950
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1266 sqft
HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH HIGH-END TOUCHES\nAscend to the pinnacle of high-rise living at Arrivé, where elevated design, thoughtful finishes and convenience meet.
23 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
The Olivian
809 Olive Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,598
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1654 sqft
Located in the Central Business District. Close to I-5 Express, Pacific Place Mall, Downtown Nordstrom, Westlake Center Mall, Washington State Convention Center, ACT Theatre, Amazon Campus, and Westlake Park. Pet-friendly apartments with on-floor recycling, walk-in closets, and oversized soaking tubs.
52 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
966 sqft
We are now offering walk-in tours & in-person tours! Though we are offering tours, we are continuing to practice social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe.
51 Units Available
Belltown
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,945
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1211 sqft
Avalon Belltown Towers is now leasing studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom penthouses steps from everything Seattle has to offer.
26 Units Available
Belltown
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,065
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
28 Units Available
South Lake Union
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,830
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
850 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
387 Units Available
Atlantic
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1052 sqft
Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information.
39 Units Available
Westlake
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1009 sqft
Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Own the lake, not just the view of the lake.
38 Units Available
Central District
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,650
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1585 sqft
Live exceptionally. At The CC Apartments, variety meets vibrancy. Overlooking Seattle's bustling Capitol Hill and First Hill neighborhoods, The CC Apartments combine centralized convenience with inclusive elegance.
39 Units Available
South Lake Union
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St., Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,474
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,152
1772 sqft
Luxury homes with several floor plans. Features include lake views, Nest thermostats, stainless steel appliances, and autonomic window shades. On-site rooftop deck, fitness center, and spa with a skyline view.
39 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
771 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chroma SLU in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Westlake
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
17 Units Available
Westlake
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,749
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,001
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with hardwood floors, extra storage space, and private balconies or patios. Residents have access to bike storage, car charging and parking garage, among other amenities.
40 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1401 sqft
Excellent location close to Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, and Lake Union, as well as downtown Seattle. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers fire pit, yoga, parking, and more.
35 Units Available
South Lake Union
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,948
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,963
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
941 sqft
Schools nearby: Stevens Elementary, Meany Middle School, Roosevelt High. Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Lake Union Park, Kenmore Air, Amazon Campus, Guitar Center, REI Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with off-leash area, maker lab for wood working, solarium, enormous sky deck.
40 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,860
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1033 sqft
Located near the downtown area, Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill. This high-rise community boasts luxury amenities. Each apartment offers modern amenities, including modern kitchens, spacious floor plans and lots of storage.
28 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Cypress
120 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
996 sqft
New park. New green loop. New dog park. New soccer field. New public art. So many new amenities will make you want to live in our neck of the woods.
34 Units Available
Belltown
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,545
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,212
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1014 sqft
The 18-story complex of Skye at Belltown, WA, offers exhilarating views of Seattle amid a smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Hardwood floors, balconies and master bedrooms with walk-in closets make this property stand out.