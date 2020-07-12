/
/
/
first hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
237 Apartments for rent in First Hill, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1225 sqft
New construction community at Broadway and Madison. This high-rise community sits above a Whole Foods Market. On-site amenities include a business center, library, lounge and demonstration kitchen. Luxurious interiors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
12 Units Available
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1141 sqft
High-rise apartment building with views across Seattle. Properties range from one-bedroom to penthouse apartments. Located downtown, close to the Paramount Theatre and Seattle Art Museum. Amenities include rooftop terraces, heated pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
21 Units Available
Zig Apartments
550 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,458
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,976
984 sqft
Apartments feature plank flooring, steel appliances, and private balconies or patios. Fitness studio, lobby lounge, pet wash and roof top dog run on-site. Located in a walkable area, near to the I-5.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,707
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
861 sqft
This sophisticated building is in a First Hill residential neighborhood, bordering eclectic Capitol Hill and is only steps away from the downtown financial and shopping districts including Pike Place Market, Symphony hall, museums, theaters,
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Zindorf
714 7th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,085
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
315 sqft
Charm Of Seattle Zindorf Apartments are located in the heart of Downtown Seattle. Just a 10 minute walk to several shopping options like Stockbox First Hill Grocery and the popular Seattle City Hall Farmers Market.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 08:41pm
6 Units Available
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,345
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,194
515 sqft
Vintage lofts in a 1920s apartment block, situated in Seattle's historic First Hill neighborhood. Pet-friendly apartments come with quaint dining spaces, panoramic views and hardwood floors. Just footsteps from Capitol Hill.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
3 Units Available
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,428
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
925 sqft
Walking distance to downtown Seattle. Tastefully decorated units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and air conditioning. Business center, community garden, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,205
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pet-friendly homes located in Capitol Hill, very close to Seattle's nightlife and entertainment hub. Homes feature private patios and modern appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include bike storage and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
5 Units Available
Landes
901 8th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,673
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
900 sqft
Enjoy urban sophistication at Landes, located in Seattles central and historic First Hill neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
2 Units Available
Starlight
915 Cherry Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
350 sqft
Be one of the first to select an entirely renovated mid-century apartment at Starlight.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Union Arms Apartments
614 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,199
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Union Arms Apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 26 at 06:12pm
4 Units Available
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,171
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious, uber-modern homes in a brick block first built in the 1920s. Located in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, minutes from downtown attractions. 24-hour laundry. Walk-in closets, window blinds and high ceilings. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 8 at 06:21pm
3 Units Available
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,825
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Evolve is your new Capitol Hill Apartment, just minutes away from all that Downtown Seattle has to offer.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
303 E Pike St
303 Pike Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
894 sqft
No contact move in as our application and lease are both online! VIDEO TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/krhp68aj532qr65/303%20%23510%20-%20Video%20Tour.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Terry Ave
1420 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
589 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Down town condo overlooking Lake Union. Spectacular views from the living room, deck and master bedroom. Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, A/C, washer dryer, secured one car parking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1323 Boren Ave #309
1323 Boren Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
484 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Seattle - 1323 Boren Ave #309 is a condo in Seattle, WA 98101. This 484 square foot condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 2001. To view a full 360 degree tour please click here: https://portfolio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Seneca St
1101 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1116 sqft
Enjoy the city from the light filled 12th floor of this beautiful Seneca St condo,in the secure Parkview Plaza building, just steps from Virginia Mason! Sprawling views of Seattle from 3 private balconies & expansive windows across the North & East
Results within 1 mile of First Hill
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
60 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
66 Units Available
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,847
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,804
1317 sqft
Apartments offer stunning views, modern kitchens, and large windows. Community has rooftop open space, elevators, and street-level retail. Conveniently located close to Lake Union and the mountains.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WATukwila, WAWhite Center, WABurien, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WASeaTac, WA