Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:56 AM
110 Apartments for rent in Kitsap County, WA📍
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
28 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,625
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
22 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,437
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
7 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
14 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
12 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
17 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
11 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
840 sqft
Thank you for your interest in Cedar Park Apartment Homes! We are an apartment community located in a retreat-like setting of East Bremerton, just minutes from the bustling downtown waterfront.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
5 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
13573 Northwest Coho Run
13573 Coho Run Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
832 sqft
Situated on a wooded lot, this cozy two plus bedroom cabin is located on the shore of Lake Symington.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3924 Maritime Drive
3924 Maritime Dr SW, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2371 sqft
Come view this 4-bedroom 3 full bath home featuring vaulted ceilings, a large gathering room w/ gas fireplace and a den/office on the main floor. The kitchen boasts a chef’s island, quartz on all hard surfaces and stainless appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1660 Sipes Lane Northeast
1660 Sipes Lane Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1377 sqft
Come see this recently remodeled home Centrally located to all bases and shopping. Newer laminate and carpet, like new appliances, newer vanity, newer upstairs half bath and the list goes on.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4673 Northwest Walgren Drive
4673 NW Walgren Dr, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1405 sqft
Delightful and unique town homes located just South of Silverdale. These units have tile floors in the high traffic areas, knotty pine cabinets and woodwork throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2148 Northeast POSEIDON CT.
2148 NE Poseidon Court, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1909 sqft
Gorgeous open concept, custom rambler with a fully equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. The spacious open living and dining rooms have fantastic hardwood laminate flooring.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6477 Grand Pine Loop Northeast
6477 Grand Pine Loop Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2204 sqft
Large 4 bedroom Chaffey home in Central Kitsap School District! Enter to soaring vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Kitchen features a breakfast bar for casual dining, walk-in pantry, garden window and is open to family room for easy living.
