lake forest park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM
208 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Sheridan Beach
1 Unit Available
15120 37th Ave NE
15120 37th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2038 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Lake Forest Park. 15120 37th Ave NE #A. 4bed 2.5bath, 2038sqft. Available 7/8.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest Park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,278
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Olympic Hills
11 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Olympic Hills
13 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,365
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Briarcrest
1 Unit Available
14554 31st Avenue Northeast
14554 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1170 sqft
Nice and cozy rambler house, 3BR, 1BA, approx 1200 s/f. Newly renovated home! All new wood flooring throughout, Spacious bright living room, new updated kitchen with granite counter top and tile floors, freshly painted interior and exterior.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101
17934 23rd Lane Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1365 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Hurry! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
17414 17th Pl NE
17414 17th Place Northeast, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1530 sqft
17414 17th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 North City Shorline Rambler on Cul-de-Sac - This is a must-see large, nice single story house located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features: 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used for a Master Suite (has a
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
3024 NE 143rd St #303
3024 Northeast 143rd Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
Lake City Apartment - Welcome home to your private sanctuary! 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Lake City, close to amenities! Private balcony, vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space. 1 parking spot included, laundry is in the building.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
1619 NE Perkins Way
1619 Northeast Perkins Way, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2310 sqft
Quiet cozy living house in great Shoreline school district - Very well maintained house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Shoreline area. close to city of Shoreline Schools and Lake Forest Park. Minute to I-5 freeway.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
1561 NE 171st St
1561 Northeast 171st Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1020 sqft
Shoreline Rambler - Recently remodeled Shoreline rambler with basement. This 3 bedroom, one bath home offers an easy commute to downtown Seattle. You enter the house to the open family room and kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
1845 NE 172nd St.
1845 Northeast 172nd Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1880 sqft
1845 NE 172nd St. Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in North City - Welcome home to this well maintained spacious rambler in the North City neighborhood of Shoreline.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Heights
1 Unit Available
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B
14015 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1347 sqft
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B Available 07/15/20 Seattle - Cedar Park Townhouse For Rent - Beautiful townhouse, with spacious layout. Built in 2010, property has attractive finishes - Maple floors on main level, granite counters, SS appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
14359 19th Ave. NE
14359 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1600 sqft
Conveniently located stand-alone 3 bedroom 2.25 bath Townhouse in North Seattle - Move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.25 bath stand-alone townhome in North Seattle's Kenwood neighborhood. Open design kitchen features stainless appliances & walk-in pantry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Briarcrest
1 Unit Available
14539 28th Ave NE
14539 28th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1810 sqft
Absolutely lovely updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. Open and spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Exposed beams. Large picture windows with easterly territorial views. Hardwood floors throughout. Light and bright kitchen with eating nook.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest Park
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,710
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Forest Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,860.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lake Forest Park include Sheridan Beach.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Forest Park area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
