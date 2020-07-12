/
/
/
south lake union
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
292 Apartments for rent in South Lake Union, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
60 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,840
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
847 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
True North
801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1012 sqft
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,552
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1254 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator and pool table. Located close to Amazon, Google and the University of Washington.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
18 Units Available
Boxcar
975 John St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
555 sqft
Come home to a distinctive studio or one bedroom apartment at Boxcar and enjoy your own private slice of tranquility in Seattle's lively South Lake Union neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Radius
400 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1023 sqft
Contemporary-style units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Socialize or lounge on the rooftop terrace. Enjoy 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,003
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1049 sqft
Close to Cascade Park. Thoughtfully designed apartments with contemporary fixtures and finishes. Community offers a solarium and fitness center, as well as multiple clubrooms, outdoor green spaces and on-site food trucks.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
943 sqft
Close to Cascade Playground, Amazon Campus, REI Seattle, I-5 Express, bus stops, Light Rail 98, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Whole Foods, Cascade Farmers Market, Hutch School, Cornish College of the Arts, Denny Park. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows, and rooftop garden.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
960 sqft
Centrally located apartments with stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Community highlights include a dog park, pool and barbecue area. Within minutes of the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden of Glass and Pacific Science Center.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
23 Units Available
HANA
101 6th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at HANA in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
31 Units Available
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,947
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
941 sqft
Schools nearby: Stevens Elementary, Meany Middle School, Roosevelt High. Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Lake Union Park, Kenmore Air, Amazon Campus, Guitar Center, REI Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with off-leash area, maker lab for wood working, solarium, enormous sky deck.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,009
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,901
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1049 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Amazon Campus, REI Seattle, Lake Union, Lake Union Park, and Cascade Playground. Pet-friendly apartments with enormous sky deck, two-level fitness zone, sweeping views, 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room, 9' ceilings, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
15 Units Available
Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments in South Lake Union with all the modern amenities. Quartz counters, balconies for entertaining, and spacious living areas with open plan kitchens. In-unit laundry. Common space includes gym and community social space.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$3,060
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,450
1896 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,834
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,563
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,318
1057 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, Seattle Seaplanes, St. Mark's Greenbelt, South Lake Union Streetcar, Gage Academy of Art, Bright Water School, Streissguth Gardens, I-5 Colonnade, and Lake Union Drydock Company. Pet-friendly apartments with reservable yoga studio, rooftop terrace, night patrol, garage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish urban apartments located near Seattle's Space Needle. A green community with Energy Star appliances, walk-in closets and walnut-stained cabinets. Residents can enjoy a fantastic view of the city on the rooftop deck.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
40 Units Available
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St., Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,396
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,152
1772 sqft
Luxury homes with several floor plans. Features include lake views, Nest thermostats, stainless steel appliances, and autonomic window shades. On-site rooftop deck, fitness center, and spa with a skyline view.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,759
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
967 sqft
Spacious kitchens with modern appliances and chic wood cabinetry. Berber carpets in bedrooms and large windows add to the elegance. Residents can pay through the community's online portal.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
16 Units Available
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,323
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,254
1548 sqft
With wide open spaces, a minimum of walls, tall ceilings, hardwood floors and German cabinetry, residents will not only live in one of the more convenient locations in the city, but will also enjoy interior spaces unlike anything else in the city.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,398
821 sqft
Exquisite homes with high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Community includes a recreation room, clubhouse and rooftop dog run. Easy access to I-5. Close to the Museum of History & Industry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
41 Units Available
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
975 sqft
This community features a whiskey lounge, fitness center, and bike loan program. Apartments include hardwood flooring, window coverings, and vaulted ceilings. Conveniently located near Lake Union Park and KOMO Plaza.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$3,060
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,535
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2601 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Orion
910 John Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,006
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1072 sqft
Orion is a boutique hideaway at the intersection of all things South Lake Union. Across from Denny Park, two blocks from Whole Foods, in the middle of everything that’s anything.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWhite Center, WAKenmore, WABurien, WA