Belroy Apartments.

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Application Fee: $44.50 per applicant

Deposit: $300 security deposit. Depending on the application, an Increased Deposit may be required and is equal to 90% of the full months rent.

Move-in Fees: Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee due at move-in equal to 10% of the full month's rent.