All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Belroy Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Belroy Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

Belroy Apartments

703 Bellevue Ave E · (206) 203-6483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

703 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit B11 · Avail. now

$1,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 355 sqft

Unit F12 · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 377 sqft

Unit A43 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit D22 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit G41 · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belroy Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Capitol Hills historic Belroy is considered one of Seattles finest examples of art deco architecture. Lovingly restored and seamlessly integrated with modern new buildings, the Belroy Apartments boast expansive views, lush courtyard gardens, and an array of flexible floorplans.\n\nControlled access underground parking, dog friendly dwellings, a streetside caf serving European-inspired fare are just a few of the amenitiesall within walking distance of South Lake Union and the shops of Broadway.




*some amenities in select units only

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 security deposit. Depending on the application, an Increased Deposit may be required and is equal to 90% of the full months rent.
Move-in Fees: Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee due at move-in equal to 10% of the full month's rent.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: American Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers and any crosses (Pit Bulls), German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers or Rottweilers are not allowed. (Service animals excluded.)
Parking Details: Reserved parking is $225/month in our secure access garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Belroy Apartments have any available units?
Belroy Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Belroy Apartments have?
Some of Belroy Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belroy Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Belroy Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belroy Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Belroy Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Belroy Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Belroy Apartments offers parking.
Does Belroy Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belroy Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belroy Apartments have a pool?
No, Belroy Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Belroy Apartments have accessible units?
No, Belroy Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Belroy Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belroy Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University