Belroy Apartments.

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 security deposit. Depending on the application, an Increased Deposit may be required and is equal to 90% of the full months rent.
Move-in Fees: Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee due at move-in equal to 10% of the full month's rent.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: American Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers and any crosses (Pit Bulls), German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers or Rottweilers are not allowed. (Service animals excluded.)
Parking Details: Reserved parking is $225/month in our secure access garage.