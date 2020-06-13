/
/
mercer island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
251 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA📍
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,587
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,503
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,626
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Gold Coast
8 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,790
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,475
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Floods Lake Side
1 Unit Available
7650 Se
7650 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
890 sqft
Rent:$860 - $1255 Deposit:$88 Community Amenities 24HR Fitness Center Swimming Pool Gated Community Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Balcony Dish Washer Washer Dryer Balcony/Patio/Extra Storage Disposal Cable Ready Club House
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Lucas Heights
1 Unit Available
4315 92nd Ave SE
4315 92nd Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3500 sqft
Large custom built 1-owner home. Enjoy a peaceful/flat/mature property w/almost 1/2 acre of back & side yards. Solid house w/hardwoods on main, Large living room, storage galore/huge 2 car gar/ unfinished basement .
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown Mercer Island
1 Unit Available
3055 80TH AVE SE Unit #1-103
3055 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Condo in Mercer Island! - Light and bright condo with close proximity to downtown Mercer Island and the I-90 corridor.
Results within 1 mile of Mercer Island
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2521 103rd Ave SE
2521 103rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1590 sqft
Live on the eastern shores of Lake Washington in the beautiful Beaux Arts community! Enjoy views of Lake Washington, Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains from 100' of low bank waterfront.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
23 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,470
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
West Lake Hills
15 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,475
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
$
First Hill
16 Units Available
Zig Apartments
550 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,513
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,089
984 sqft
Apartments feature plank flooring, steel appliances, and private balconies or patios. Fitness studio, lobby lounge, pet wash and roof top dog run on-site. Located in a walkable area, near to the I-5.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,141
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,309
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
$
Downtown Bellvue
12 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,399
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,453
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Yesler Terrace
1 Unit Available
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
878 sqft
Airy apartments have spacious kitchens, Juliet balconies and washer/dryer. Community features fireplace, couches, BBQ area and more. Located near the best of Seattle shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Lakeview
7 Units Available
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,121
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1448 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Central District
2 Units Available
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,725
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps from charming boutiques and a vibrant nightlife, Chloe on Madison Apartments' location in the Pike and Pine Corridor puts you in the middle of all the action.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Capitol Hill
9 Units Available
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,514
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Downtown Bellvue
111 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,845
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Capitol Hill
7 Units Available
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,217
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
982 sqft
Luxury apartments in vibrant downtown Seattle featuring open floor plans, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Community rooftop recreation area, 24-hour gym, and common lounge area available. Close to I-5.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,794
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,742
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Yesler Terrace
4 Units Available
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Barclay | Broadway is a stylish, energy-efficient and conveniently located home base, located right on Broadway in close proximity to Seattles vibrant Capitol Hill.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,385
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mercer Island, the median rent is $1,793 for a studio, $2,053 for a 1-bedroom, $2,557 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,711 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mercer Island, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Mercer Island include Downtown Mercer Island.
Some of the colleges located in the Mercer Island area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA