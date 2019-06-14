Neighborhood Guide: West Seattle

If your job or lifestyle calls for a move to West Seattle, it’s time to consider the living opportunities. The area’s proximity to downtown Seattle makes it a convenient area. The water and surrounding islands make it an ideal spot for weekend activities and relaxation. It’s got a ton to offer. Here’s what you need to know.

The Lay of the Land

Residents have access to Alki Beach and great local parks for exercise and relaxation time. Looking to spend day downtown? Public transit offers effortless travel to downtown hotspots including CenturyLink Field and Pikes Place Market. What’s your ideal Saturday afternoon? There’s something for every personality type out here.

By living further south in Seattle, it also puts you closer to the airport, making weekend getaways a breeze.

Convenient Apartments for Rent

Many of the area's apartments will place you near trendy restaurants and lively nightlife. Access to the main strip and roads to downtown Seattle offer convenience to residents looking for a night out on the town. The Beach Drive is nearby, so having beach access is included for any apartment that you choose in the area.

Rent is comparable to the surrounding neighborhoods and becomes more expensive the closer you live to downtown. West Seattle has competitive prices, making it popular among new Seattle residents.

Local Shopping and Leisure

Take a walk down Alki Beach to soak up the sunlight nine months out of the year! Here you’ll find people taking in views of the Olympic mountains, dipping their feet in the water, and strolling the coastline. You can use the wide paved sidewalks for a scenic run or bike ride. Make use of the long beach for sand volleyball, lying out, or having a bonfire with friends.

If you’re itching to do some shopping, West Seattle Junction hosts a variety of stores to browse. Easy Street Records is a local gem with a diverse music selection. They even offer a bite to eat while you decide which records to take home. Looking for some fresh seafood? Seattle Fish Company sells delicious cuts of fish that you can take home or ship overnight to your friends and family outside of Washington.

If you get a bit thirsty after a day in West Seattle, stop in The Beer Junction. Grab a local beer and watch a Mariners or Seahawks game on the TV.

Neighborhood Hopping and Downtown Transit

From your apartment in West Seattle, you have multiple options for getting around. If you move with a car, it’s easy to find free street parking in the surrounding neighborhoods. Downtown has affordable hourly parking compared to other major cities in the U.S.

If it’s a nice day outside and you would prefer to bike, there are plenty of bike lanes on the streets. There are cheap bicycles to rent on nearly every street, or you can ride your own and board a ferry to the nearby islands to go exploring.

To take the bus, all you need is an ORCA bus pass that you can preload with money and swipe on any of the bus routes in your area. They can take you North to downtown, the University, or East across Lake Washington to Bellevue and Redmond. Before moving to West Seattle, it’s helpful to scour the local bus routes to find one near the area you are looking to live in.

Ideal Spots to Eat, Drink and Pass the Time

California Avenue has plenty of exciting options for dining and drinks. Walk down the main stretch to explore the variety of options available to you any night of the week. If you’re in the mood for small plates, Itto’s Tapas has delicious tapas and cocktails. JaK’s Grill has traditional American dishes to satisfy any appetite. You can also try The Matador and Tacos Guaymas to satisfy those Mexican food cravings.

Off the main strip, you’ll find coffee shops full of character and delicious espresso beverages. Olympia Coffee has a roastery for take-home coffee beans, as well as a coffee shop with an ambiance ideal for working or studying. Make a stop at Uptown Espresso to learn about their “velvet foam” drink for a unique coffee experience.

Regardless of where you end up, you can’t go wrong in West Seattle! The area offers so much, and its location puts you at the perfect intersection between the city and nature. If you’re considering a move to Seattle, make sure to check out the West Seattle area.