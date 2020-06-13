Apartment List
/
WA
/
newcastle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA

📍
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
67 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
Downtown Newcastle
3 Units Available
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE
6457 Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast, Newcastle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$9,995
6000 sqft
6457 Lake Washington Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newport
1 Unit Available
6062 118th Ave SE
6062 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2260 sqft
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Terrific opportunity to live in a highly desirable neighborhood within the Bellevue School District, including nationally recognized Newport HS! Ideal floorplan w/ 4 bedrooms & laundry room on the upper level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kennydale
1 Unit Available
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Call us now at 408 809 5438 for bookings, inquiries and applications! Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,447
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,415
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Life in Bellevue, Washington is better at Aventine Apartment Homes! Located on 112th Ave NE, we designed our luxury apartments as an oasis in the middle of Bellevue's bustling downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
40 Units Available
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,650
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,380
1286 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
15 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,225
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Earlington Hill
24 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
840 sqft
Close to I-405, each unit is both modern and trendy, featuring air conditioning, a patio and a fireplace. The community boasts a business center, gym, tennis court and much more. It is also pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cascade
7 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,465
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
City GuideNewcastle
Naming opportunity: Newcastle was once a coal mining town. Today, this pretty town pays respect to its coal mining past with street names such as Coal Creek, Coal Creek Parkway and the China Creek Golf Course.

Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town.

Moving to Town

When you decide to begin that journey of finding the next home of your dreams, look no further than beautiful Newcastle, Washington. This temperate, scenic town is full of fantastic housing options, including townhouses for rent, rental houses, studio apartments for rent, duplexes to rent and more. To find your new home, look in the local paper, online and by driving through neighborhoods. Give yourself about a month to conduct your search, and be sure your credit is in good order when you approach your landlord-to-be.

Neighborhoods

Newcastle offers two distinct neighborhoods for you to choose from. Check them both out before putting down roots.

Coal Creek Parkway: This neighborhood cuts right through the center of town and offers close proximity to Newcastle's Lake Boren, several hiking trails, shops and cafes. It is the perfect place to find a nice mix of both rentals and owned properties to meet your individual needs.

Lincoln Avenue: If you're looking for a peaceful neighborhood full of gorgeous homes and quality rentals of all sizes, be sure to check out the Lincoln Avenue neighborhood. Nearby May Creek Park and the Newcastle Golf Club provide plenty of activities and events to keep the whole family happy.

Living in Newcastle

Newcastle is a bustling community perfect for those with a love for the great outdoors. This town is home to an extensive trail system for hikers and bikers that has mainly been built by volunteer citizens of the town. New trails are being built all the time, integrated into housing developments and community parks. The nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park offers stunning trails for nature lovers of all ages as well. For those interested in discovering more about Newcastle's history, there are many landmarks designated as memorials to the past here, including the Newcastle Cemetery, Pacific Coast Coal House and the Thomas Road House. The nearby community center offers classes, sports activities and after-school events throughout the year, which can be found on its website.

The city of Newcastle, Washington, was listed as the 17th best place to live in America by Newsweek Magazine in 2009. It was also listed as one of the top cities in the state of Washington by CNN Money. Newcastle is located near Bellevue to the north, Renton to the South and Issaquah to the east. This community has a land area of about 4.5 miles with a small amount of water within its borders. It is also located near the Seattle Seahawks training camp headquarters at the Renton Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Does being in the middle of all that sound appealing? Come on down and find your perfect home for rent in Newcastle!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Newcastle?
The average rent price for Newcastle rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,230.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Newcastle?
Some of the colleges located in the Newcastle area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Newcastle?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newcastle from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

Similar Pages

Newcastle 2 BedroomsNewcastle Apartments with Balcony
Newcastle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewcastle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Newcastle Studio Apartments