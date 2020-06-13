130 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA📍
Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town.
When you decide to begin that journey of finding the next home of your dreams, look no further than beautiful Newcastle, Washington. This temperate, scenic town is full of fantastic housing options, including townhouses for rent, rental houses, studio apartments for rent, duplexes to rent and more. To find your new home, look in the local paper, online and by driving through neighborhoods. Give yourself about a month to conduct your search, and be sure your credit is in good order when you approach your landlord-to-be.
Newcastle offers two distinct neighborhoods for you to choose from. Check them both out before putting down roots.
Coal Creek Parkway: This neighborhood cuts right through the center of town and offers close proximity to Newcastle's Lake Boren, several hiking trails, shops and cafes. It is the perfect place to find a nice mix of both rentals and owned properties to meet your individual needs.
Lincoln Avenue: If you're looking for a peaceful neighborhood full of gorgeous homes and quality rentals of all sizes, be sure to check out the Lincoln Avenue neighborhood. Nearby May Creek Park and the Newcastle Golf Club provide plenty of activities and events to keep the whole family happy.
Newcastle is a bustling community perfect for those with a love for the great outdoors. This town is home to an extensive trail system for hikers and bikers that has mainly been built by volunteer citizens of the town. New trails are being built all the time, integrated into housing developments and community parks. The nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park offers stunning trails for nature lovers of all ages as well. For those interested in discovering more about Newcastle's history, there are many landmarks designated as memorials to the past here, including the Newcastle Cemetery, Pacific Coast Coal House and the Thomas Road House. The nearby community center offers classes, sports activities and after-school events throughout the year, which can be found on its website.
The city of Newcastle, Washington, was listed as the 17th best place to live in America by Newsweek Magazine in 2009. It was also listed as one of the top cities in the state of Washington by CNN Money. Newcastle is located near Bellevue to the north, Renton to the South and Issaquah to the east. This community has a land area of about 4.5 miles with a small amount of water within its borders. It is also located near the Seattle Seahawks training camp headquarters at the Renton Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Does being in the middle of all that sound appealing? Come on down and find your perfect home for rent in Newcastle!