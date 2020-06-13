130 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA

Living in Newcastle

Newcastle is a bustling community perfect for those with a love for the great outdoors. This town is home to an extensive trail system for hikers and bikers that has mainly been built by volunteer citizens of the town. New trails are being built all the time, integrated into housing developments and community parks. The nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park offers stunning trails for nature lovers of all ages as well. For those interested in discovering more about Newcastle's history, there are many landmarks designated as memorials to the past here, including the Newcastle Cemetery, Pacific Coast Coal House and the Thomas Road House. The nearby community center offers classes, sports activities and after-school events throughout the year, which can be found on its website.

The city of Newcastle, Washington, was listed as the 17th best place to live in America by Newsweek Magazine in 2009. It was also listed as one of the top cities in the state of Washington by CNN Money. Newcastle is located near Bellevue to the north, Renton to the South and Issaquah to the east. This community has a land area of about 4.5 miles with a small amount of water within its borders. It is also located near the Seattle Seahawks training camp headquarters at the Renton Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Does being in the middle of all that sound appealing? Come on down and find your perfect home for rent in Newcastle!