101 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Neighborhoods in Bellevue

Downtown: Bellevue's suburbanite version of a downtown is a haven. Bellevue has created its own breed of urban living. Go downtown for shopping, bowling, or a movie. Between Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, and Bellevue Place, one can spend hours in shops, casual suburban-mall chain stores, and plenty of restaurants and eateries in between. The Downtown Park is wonderful, with lots of green space in the warmer months, and an ice rink for the frozen months. Those of the artistic breed can get their fix at the numerous art galleries, the Bellevue Arts Museum, the annual Bellevue Festival of the Arts, and the biennial (biannual?) Bellevue Sculpture Exhibition.

West Bellevue: A great haven for those tired living the bright city lights and the fast-paced downtown hustle. Here, you can enjoy those twinkling lights among the urban skylines from a distance, complimented by the natural comfort of leafy, green woods and serene views of Lake Washington.

Beaux Arts Village: Neighborhood on the shores of Lake Washington.Walkable streets are decorated with a sea-inspired feel.

Northwest Bellevue: A community of suburban homes with carefully kept lawns, and apartments. Easily walk to downtown Bellevue, or cruise over to downtown Kirkland (less than 5 minutes away) and downtown Seattle (20 minutes away) for a trendier bar, club, live music scene.

Woodridge: Charming, down to earth, and pleasantly placed in between the larger-than-suburban-life nature areas of Woodridge Park, Kelsey Park, and Mercer Slough Nature Park.

Wilburton: Just east of downtown. Home to beautiful old growth woods and the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

Crossroads: The Crossroads neighborhood is affordable and in a convenient location. It has low key neighborhood pubs and wine bars. There are tons of great little spots for shopping and eating, as well as a movie theater. And, the mother of all chess boards is located right here. Well, here in Bellevue, games are fought right here on the floor of the Crossroads Mall. On, the floor? Yes. This shopping center features life-size chess pieces.

West Lake Hills: Woodsy, rustic, and parks everywhere you look, this area is a nature-rich neighborhood in a cosmopolitan city.

East Lake Hills: Just across the greenbelt from West Lake Hills, and nicely nestled between Phantom Lake and Lake Sammamish, this neighborhood is the American Dream of west coast suburbanites in need of woodsy views, peaceful nature hikes, and serene lake scenes.

North East Bellevue: A Bellevue suburb standard: big yards, large homes, woodsy scenery, the neighborhood country club, and quick access to nearby shopping centers with movie theaters.

Bridle Trails: Enjoy huge lots hidden in rural scenery, all close enough to downtown conveniences, none too close for comfort. Enormous houses on enormous lots. Nights are dark under brightly shining stars.

Factoria: Located at one of the biggest freeway intersections in the area, this modest neighborhood is affordable. It is within minutes of downtown.

Cougar Mountain: Spoil yourself with a backyard spanning over 3,000 acres of majestic old-growth woods. Yep, that's the life. Neighbors here get to enjoy the Cougar Mountain Wildland Park, along with lake and mountain views breathtaking enough to save even the weariest of souls. Life here moves at a slower pace, taking on the personality of a small town. And, a quick trip down I-90 can get you back to big city necessities any time you need.