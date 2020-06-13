101 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA📍
Downtown: Bellevue's suburbanite version of a downtown is a haven. Bellevue has created its own breed of urban living. Go downtown for shopping, bowling, or a movie. Between Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, and Bellevue Place, one can spend hours in shops, casual suburban-mall chain stores, and plenty of restaurants and eateries in between. The Downtown Park is wonderful, with lots of green space in the warmer months, and an ice rink for the frozen months. Those of the artistic breed can get their fix at the numerous art galleries, the Bellevue Arts Museum, the annual Bellevue Festival of the Arts, and the biennial (biannual?) Bellevue Sculpture Exhibition.
West Bellevue: A great haven for those tired living the bright city lights and the fast-paced downtown hustle. Here, you can enjoy those twinkling lights among the urban skylines from a distance, complimented by the natural comfort of leafy, green woods and serene views of Lake Washington.
Beaux Arts Village: Neighborhood on the shores of Lake Washington.Walkable streets are decorated with a sea-inspired feel.
Northwest Bellevue: A community of suburban homes with carefully kept lawns, and apartments. Easily walk to downtown Bellevue, or cruise over to downtown Kirkland (less than 5 minutes away) and downtown Seattle (20 minutes away) for a trendier bar, club, live music scene.
Woodridge: Charming, down to earth, and pleasantly placed in between the larger-than-suburban-life nature areas of Woodridge Park, Kelsey Park, and Mercer Slough Nature Park.
Wilburton: Just east of downtown. Home to beautiful old growth woods and the Bellevue Botanical Garden.
Crossroads: The Crossroads neighborhood is affordable and in a convenient location. It has low key neighborhood pubs and wine bars. There are tons of great little spots for shopping and eating, as well as a movie theater. And, the mother of all chess boards is located right here. Well, here in Bellevue, games are fought right here on the floor of the Crossroads Mall. On, the floor? Yes. This shopping center features life-size chess pieces.
West Lake Hills: Woodsy, rustic, and parks everywhere you look, this area is a nature-rich neighborhood in a cosmopolitan city.
East Lake Hills: Just across the greenbelt from West Lake Hills, and nicely nestled between Phantom Lake and Lake Sammamish, this neighborhood is the American Dream of west coast suburbanites in need of woodsy views, peaceful nature hikes, and serene lake scenes.
North East Bellevue: A Bellevue suburb standard: big yards, large homes, woodsy scenery, the neighborhood country club, and quick access to nearby shopping centers with movie theaters.
Bridle Trails: Enjoy huge lots hidden in rural scenery, all close enough to downtown conveniences, none too close for comfort. Enormous houses on enormous lots. Nights are dark under brightly shining stars.
Factoria: Located at one of the biggest freeway intersections in the area, this modest neighborhood is affordable. It is within minutes of downtown.
Cougar Mountain: Spoil yourself with a backyard spanning over 3,000 acres of majestic old-growth woods. Yep, that's the life. Neighbors here get to enjoy the Cougar Mountain Wildland Park, along with lake and mountain views breathtaking enough to save even the weariest of souls. Life here moves at a slower pace, taking on the personality of a small town. And, a quick trip down I-90 can get you back to big city necessities any time you need.
If you are still reading this, then there must be something whispering in your ear, lightly encouraging and strangely calming, saying that this Bellevue is the place for you. So, go forth, with my most earnest wish that you have the best of luck in getting the most bang for your buck!
June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Bellevue rents declined significantly over the past month
Bellevue rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,422 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Seattle Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
- Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue
As rents have increased slightly in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
- Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,422 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Bellevue.
- While Bellevue's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Bellevue’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Bellevue renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...
Here’s how Bellevue ranks on:
Apartment List has released Bellevue’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Bellevue renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Bellevue, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Bellevue include the following:
- Bellevue renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Bellevue were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, and commute time, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Bellevue renters are social life (F) and affordability (C+).
- Bellevue did relatively well compared to other cities in Washington, including Seattle (B+), Spokane (C+) and Tacoma (C+).
- Bellevue did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Miami, FL (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love that it is safe and close to my job. But I am a married woman living with roommates because I could never afford living in Bellevue without my spouse and I having assistance." – Ashlee C.
- "Safe for a big city. Lots of opportunities. Bad traffic and the cost of living is too expensive for a single person." – Anon.
- "I love the weather and the greenery! I live very close to the city but still feel like I can get away from it all when I go home." – Jess T.
- "Bellevue’s beautiful, but the people here are set in their ways and it can be difficult to make friends." – Suzii G.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.