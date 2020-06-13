Apartment List
/
WA
/
bellevue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

📍
Downtown Bellvue
Northeast Bellevue
Crossroads
West Lake Hills
Northwest Bellevue
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,415
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Life in Bellevue, Washington is better at Aventine Apartment Homes! Located on 112th Ave NE, we designed our luxury apartments as an oasis in the middle of Bellevue's bustling downtown.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
78 Units Available
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,965
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1051 sqft
Blu Bellevue is all about you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
40 Units Available
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,650
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,380
1286 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northwest Bellevue
9 Units Available
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
1200 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Luxury, resort-style community with stunning views. Pool, whirlpool spas, community room, and fitness room. Cat-friendly. Controlled access. Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and access walls.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1185 sqft
Nearby schools: Sacred Heart Elementary, Bellevue Christian Schools, Chinook Middle School, Clyde Hill Elementary. Close to shopping at Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue Arts Museum, Overlake Hospital. Amenities include spa, short-term leases, year-round pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Wilburton
27 Units Available
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,500
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
1110 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,225
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Northeast Bellevue
36 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Factoria
8 Units Available
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,517
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
10 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,266
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,794
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,742
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
45 Units Available
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,528
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
23 Units Available
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,952
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,207
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
1006 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1742 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
24 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,470
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
Northeast Bellevue
8 Units Available
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1048 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, The Shops at the Bravern, City Hall Park, City Center Bellevue, Overlake Transit Center, Overlake Hospital, The Bellevue Collection, Robert E. McCormick Park. Pet-friendly apartments with underground parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
Downtown Bellvue
10 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,545
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
Northeast Bellevue
4 Units Available
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
881 sqft
Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife from renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly green community with pool, tennis court, volleyball court and gym. Access to Hwy. 520.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Woodridge
6 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Crossroads
23 Units Available
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,237
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Bellvue
27 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,655
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,254
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.

Median Rent in Bellevue

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bellevue is $1,945, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,422.
Studio
$1,699
1 Bed
$1,945
2 Beds
$2,422
3+ Beds
$3,516
City GuideBellevue
Nestled in the suburban nirvana of Washington Lake's east banks. Bellevue is a shining example of comfortable suburban living on clean streets for all to enjoy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bellevue? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Bellevue Apartment Hunting Tips

Paradise With a myriad of enormous parks, nature preserves, and mountain trails, this city is a nature paradise within city limits.

Suburbia The streets are kept clean, and the lawns meticulously groomed.

Commute Most people need a car to live a convenient lifestyle around here. Traffic isn't too bad, either. But there is public transportation, if necessary.

Neighborhoods in Bellevue

Downtown: Bellevue's suburbanite version of a downtown is a haven. Bellevue has created its own breed of urban living. Go downtown for shopping, bowling, or a movie. Between Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, and Bellevue Place, one can spend hours in shops, casual suburban-mall chain stores, and plenty of restaurants and eateries in between. The Downtown Park is wonderful, with lots of green space in the warmer months, and an ice rink for the frozen months. Those of the artistic breed can get their fix at the numerous art galleries, the Bellevue Arts Museum, the annual Bellevue Festival of the Arts, and the biennial (biannual?) Bellevue Sculpture Exhibition.

West Bellevue: A great haven for those tired living the bright city lights and the fast-paced downtown hustle. Here, you can enjoy those twinkling lights among the urban skylines from a distance, complimented by the natural comfort of leafy, green woods and serene views of Lake Washington.

Beaux Arts Village: Neighborhood on the shores of Lake Washington.Walkable streets are decorated with a sea-inspired feel.

Northwest Bellevue: A community of suburban homes with carefully kept lawns, and apartments. Easily walk to downtown Bellevue, or cruise over to downtown Kirkland (less than 5 minutes away) and downtown Seattle (20 minutes away) for a trendier bar, club, live music scene.

Woodridge: Charming, down to earth, and pleasantly placed in between the larger-than-suburban-life nature areas of Woodridge Park, Kelsey Park, and Mercer Slough Nature Park.

Wilburton: Just east of downtown. Home to beautiful old growth woods and the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

Crossroads: The Crossroads neighborhood is affordable and in a convenient location. It has low key neighborhood pubs and wine bars. There are tons of great little spots for shopping and eating, as well as a movie theater. And, the mother of all chess boards is located right here. Well, here in Bellevue, games are fought right here on the floor of the Crossroads Mall. On, the floor? Yes. This shopping center features life-size chess pieces.

West Lake Hills: Woodsy, rustic, and parks everywhere you look, this area is a nature-rich neighborhood in a cosmopolitan city.

East Lake Hills: Just across the greenbelt from West Lake Hills, and nicely nestled between Phantom Lake and Lake Sammamish, this neighborhood is the American Dream of west coast suburbanites in need of woodsy views, peaceful nature hikes, and serene lake scenes.

North East Bellevue: A Bellevue suburb standard: big yards, large homes, woodsy scenery, the neighborhood country club, and quick access to nearby shopping centers with movie theaters.

Bridle Trails: Enjoy huge lots hidden in rural scenery, all close enough to downtown conveniences, none too close for comfort. Enormous houses on enormous lots. Nights are dark under brightly shining stars.

Factoria: Located at one of the biggest freeway intersections in the area, this modest neighborhood is affordable. It is within minutes of downtown.

Cougar Mountain: Spoil yourself with a backyard spanning over 3,000 acres of majestic old-growth woods. Yep, that's the life. Neighbors here get to enjoy the Cougar Mountain Wildland Park, along with lake and mountain views breathtaking enough to save even the weariest of souls. Life here moves at a slower pace, taking on the personality of a small town. And, a quick trip down I-90 can get you back to big city necessities any time you need.

Best of Luck

If you are still reading this, then there must be something whispering in your ear, lightly encouraging and strangely calming, saying that this Bellevue is the place for you. So, go forth, with my most earnest wish that you have the best of luck in getting the most bang for your buck!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents declined significantly over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,422 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased slightly in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,422 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Bellevue.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Bellevue’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Bellevue renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...

    View full Bellevue Renter Survey

    Here’s how Bellevue ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    B
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Bellevue’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Bellevue renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Bellevue, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Bellevue include the following:

    • Bellevue renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Bellevue were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, and commute time, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Bellevue renters are social life (F) and affordability (C+).
    • Bellevue did relatively well compared to other cities in Washington, including Seattle (B+), Spokane (C+) and Tacoma (C+).
    • Bellevue did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Miami, FL (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love that it is safe and close to my job. But I am a married woman living with roommates because I could never afford living in Bellevue without my spouse and I having assistance." – Ashlee C.
    • "Safe for a big city. Lots of opportunities. Bad traffic and the cost of living is too expensive for a single person." – Anon.
    • "I love the weather and the greenery! I live very close to the city but still feel like I can get away from it all when I go home." – Jess T.
    • "Bellevue’s beautiful, but the people here are set in their ways and it can be difficult to make friends." – Suzii G.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bellevue?
    In Bellevue, the median rent is $1,699 for a studio, $1,945 for a 1-bedroom, $2,422 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,516 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bellevue, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bellevue?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bellevue include Downtown Bellvue, Northeast Bellevue, Crossroads, West Lake Hills, and Northwest Bellevue.
    How pet-friendly is Bellevue?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Bellevue received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Bellevue?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Bellevue received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Bellevue?
    Bellevue renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Bellevue did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bellevue?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bellevue area include Bellevue College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and City University of Seattle. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bellevue?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellevue from include Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Renton, and Kent.

    Similar Pages

    Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
    Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
    Bellevue Studio Apartments