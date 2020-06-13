Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

500 Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Genesee
14 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,408
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
979 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Ballard
19 Units Available
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,667
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,933
1149 sqft
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Lake Union
6 Units Available
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,410
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,450
1896 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Capitol Hill
7 Units Available
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,217
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
982 sqft
Luxury apartments in vibrant downtown Seattle featuring open floor plans, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Community rooftop recreation area, 24-hour gym, and common lounge area available. Close to I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Capitol Hill
15 Units Available
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,765
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,166
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,226
1030 sqft
New Capitol Hill community just off of I-5. Access underground parking and join friends at the sky lounge. Residences include walk-in closets, GE stainless steel appliances and white marble counters. Noise-reducing construction adds to privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
University District
53 Units Available
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Capitol Hill
12 Units Available
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,450
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Hills historic Belroy is considered one of Seattles finest examples of art deco architecture.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
South Lake Union
10 Units Available
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,388
876 sqft
Stylish urban apartments located near Seattle's Space Needle. A green community with Energy Star appliances, walk-in closets and walnut-stained cabinets. Residents can enjoy a fantastic view of the city on the rooftop deck.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Belltown
20 Units Available
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,208
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Yesler Terrace
4 Units Available
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Barclay | Broadway is a stylish, energy-efficient and conveniently located home base, located right on Broadway in close proximity to Seattles vibrant Capitol Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
University District
4 Units Available
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,425
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
Situated in the vibrant University District. Pet-friendly apartment community with Seattle skyline views. Ample recreational amenities, including a fully equipped fitness room and a landscaped rooftop deck. Residents enjoy access to convenient on-site retail stores.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,844
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
720 sqft
Located within walking distance to restaurants, shops, museums, schools and more. Modern apartment complex with BBQ grill for tenants to use. Parking available and pets are allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Belltown
29 Units Available
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,735
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Queen Anne
6 Units Available
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1130 sqft
Convenient to Myrtle Edwards Park and Seattle University. Pet-friendly apartments featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary kitchens with stainless-finish appliances. Multiple common areas, including a rooftop deck. Residents can make rent payments on their smartphones.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastlake
11 Units Available
Eastlake 2851 on Lake Union
2851 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,337
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,801
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-5 Express, University of Washington Dept. of Psychiatry&Behavioral Sciences, College Club of Seattle, and Sound Earth Strategies. Right next to Fairview Park and Lake Union. Pet-friendly apartments with restaurant onsite, outdoor deck, lake views, and granite bar tops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Interbay
2 Units Available
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
668 sqft
Modern homes with stylish amenities include breathtaking rooftop lounge with sundeck and lounge chairs. Recently renovated community with interiors that boast designer counters, hardwood floors and convenient in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
14 Units Available
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,836
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
854 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Capitol Hill
26 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,887
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
958 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
International District
10 Units Available
Icon
400 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
683 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! NEAR STADIUMS, TRANSIT, & RESTAURANTS Welcome Home to Icon Apartments! Our Spacious Apartment Homes are conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Seattle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Delridge
16 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ballard
9 Units Available
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,255
190 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
701 sqft
Etta Ballard offers newly renovated apartments in one of the most eclectic and relaxed neighborhoods in Seattle. Residents at Etta Ballard enjoy studio and 1-bedroom apartments, an onsite laundry center, and private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Capitol Hill
8 Units Available
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,045
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1022 sqft
Situated in a diverse and artsy neighborhood, this boutique building promises apartments featuring pared-down stainless steel finishings, in-unit laundry, and a patio and balcony. Boasting a walkscore of 99, amenities also include gym and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Seattle, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seattle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

