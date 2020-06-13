124 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA📍
If you love Seattle but you don't want to live in town, get yourself down to Burien, and fast. Located just south of the Rainy City, Burien's a happening coastal suburb with awesome Puget Sound views, plenty of shopping, manageable traffic, and killer street food. A recently renovated town center encourages friendly loitering and provides something of a small town feel, but with benefits. The combination of proximity, progressiveness, prosperity, and natural setting make the city a true gem.
People like living here and so home prices are significantly higher than American averages. Owing perhaps to the youngish average age of residents, nearly half of the city's homes are renter occupied. The resulting array of apartments, homes, and condos for rent help keep rental rates surprisingly affordable. You can find a comparable rental home in Burien for much less than you'd have to fork out in Seattle. The secret's out, though, so you'll find yourself facing some stiff competition.
Of the 6,400 apartment and home rentals in Burien, only about 115 are available at any given time. You can search online for available listings, hit the streets or hire a pro. It's your choice, but a quality real estate agent is worth his or her weight in lattes. It's not just access to data; your friendly agent can assess your specific needs and help narrow down your search to the properties that fit you best.
Landlords like to feel secure. What that means to you is that credit reports, references, and income verification matter. Polish up your rental resume and ensure that you're showing yourself in the best possible light. If you've got some imperfections in your history, explain them succinctly and make it clear why your present circumstances are reliable. Smile, bathe, and bring your winning attitude. If the fit seems right, offer a deposit on the spot because money has an amazing affect on getting deals closed.
Like any city, Burien has its own distinct cultural and economic pockets. Who you are and what you can afford will go a long way in determining your ideal address. Here's the skinny on some popular local neighborhoods:
26th Avenue SW/SW 170th Street: Great coastal vistas and a wealth of art and culture. Rental rates are pricey, but the homes are generally larger and established. If you've got the coin, you'll find a higher vacancy rate here than most places in Burien.
City Center: This area encompasses Burien Lake and the city's main retail shopping district. The busy, urban area features a greater concentration of studio apartments and smallish dwellings. Rental rates are quite reasonable, though demand is very high.
Boulevard Park: Adiverse neighborhood bordered by the expansive North SeaTac Park. Easy access to Route 518 makes the commute to the airport quick and easy.
Mount View: This area is best known for it's world-class Asian restaurants and the Schick Shadel addiction treatment hospital. Yes, the noodles are just that good.
There is, of course, a nearly limitless range of entertainment, cultural, shopping, and dining opportunities available a short ride away in the glittering Emerald City of Seattle. Even so, Burien stands tall in its own right. Hundreds of retail businesses, fantastic restaurants and coffee shops, gorgeous parks, and year-round events give residents a good reason to stay home. Here's a small sampling of what Burien has to offer:
Seahurst Park
This jewel of a park features a saltwater beach on Puget Sound and views of the Olympic Mountains and Vashon Island.
Downtown
Renovated in 2009, Burien's town center includes a vast array of local shops, restaurants, and hangouts. The streets are decidedly more pedestrian-friendly and encourage roving vendors. The street food in the area is as diverse as it is delicious.
Burien Farmers Market
Open from May through October, this local mainstay offers a veritable constellation of fresh local fruits, vegetables, baked products, and farm fresh goodies. Just don't wear your pro-GMO sweatshirt unless you're ready to be assaulted with overripe tomatoes.
Wild Strawberry Festival
Do you like the idea of celebrating community through the sensuously sweet medium of heart-shaped fruits? This annual event features a car show, chili cook off, break dancing competition, and loads of entertainment and family-friendly activities.
Highline Performing Arts Center
The Highline Performing Arts Center hosts the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, award-winning musicals, and the Miss Washington contest.