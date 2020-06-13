Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA

Riverton Boulevard Park
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Salmon Creek
1 Unit Available
View Ridge Apartments
12311 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at View Ridge Apartments in Burien. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
858 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 5, 99, 405, 509 and 599. Luxury community includes pool, playground and gym. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, laundry and patio/balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
11603 8th Ave S
11603 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
Well maintained mid entry in North Burien area. Quality built-ins and original woodwork. Spacious family room fireplace at each floor. Private rear yard. Double panel windows, and sliding door. High insulation, and 95% Bryant natural gas furnace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burien Lake View
1 Unit Available
124 SW 154th St Unit #204
124 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
591 sqft
1BR/1BA Andrew House Condo Available! - The Andrew House Condominiums is a 16-unit complex with a fitness room, lobby entrance, and security gate access all providing easy access to the bus lines, shopping, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burien Lake View
1 Unit Available
233 SW 154th, #311
233 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
995 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo with 1 car Garage Parking Space and Garage Storage- 1/2 Off 2nd Month's Rent! - Charming Burien condo with great location, quiet neighborhood, convenient to shopping, parks, library, hospital, mass transit and more! Two

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
No-Ko-Mis Park
1 Unit Available
15218 26th Ave SW
15218 26th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
840 sqft
Serene, private setting in the Seahurst neighborhood - Private one bedroom, one bathroom MIL in the very desirable Seahurst neighborhood. Large living/dining rooms with unique wood floors, updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Dashleys
1 Unit Available
1111 South 148th Street
1111 SW 148th St, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
This delightful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is nestled in sought after Burien! With 900 total sqft, adorable layout, charming kitchen and stainless steel appliances! Easy distance to local freeways for commuting and travel! Close to local

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
13446 4th Avenue S
13446 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new carpet, paint, blinds, and kitchen appliances with large front lawn and covered parking. Bring your toys and your boat to put under the covered work space. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Riverton-Boulevard Park
21 Units Available
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10860 14th Ave S Seattle
10860 14th Avenue South, Boulevard Park, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
**Handyman Special** $319,950 BAD CREDIT OK! Don't Miss this Great Rent to Own Opportunity to Own a Home in Seattle! 3Bed 1Bath, Spacious Yard, Plenty Space for RV! Vidos Tour Link: https://youtu.be/V9etvDXS_ZU

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
Avenues
10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join our community and make The Avenues your new home! With new management comes new features! We are a newly gated community with assigned parking, remote controlled gate access after 6pm, and nightly patrolled security.

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
10229 38th Ave SW
10229 38th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
Delightful rambler with handsome hardwood floors, , cozy wood burning fireplace in living room, dining area, 3 bedrooms plus a finished room above garage to use office or extra storage. Attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13415 24th Ave S
13415 24th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sea Tac. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Must earn 3x's the income to qualify. Available now $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit plus last month rent required.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
9807 32nd Ave SW
9807 32nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
740 sqft
9807 32nd Ave SW Available 06/06/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - West Seattle - Available 6/6 - just in time to enjoy the summer in your lovely and large backyard! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow -- located minutes from Westwood Village.

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
11050 16th Ave SW-B104
11050 16th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Shorewood Apartments is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-5, 99, and 509 Shorewood is just minutes to Seattle.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,447
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
City GuideBurien
You'd never guess it, but you're probably older than Burien. While the original settlement dates back to the Civil War Era, the community remained stubbornly unincorporated until 1993, when a local land use issue finally brought things together. Once empowered, Burien quickly exercised its imperialistic muscle, annexing the tasty North Highline and increasing its population (and tax base) by a cool third.

If you love Seattle but you don't want to live in town, get yourself down to Burien, and fast. Located just south of the Rainy City, Burien's a happening coastal suburb with awesome Puget Sound views, plenty of shopping, manageable traffic, and killer street food. A recently renovated town center encourages friendly loitering and provides something of a small town feel, but with benefits. The combination of proximity, progressiveness, prosperity, and natural setting make the city a true gem.

Renting in Burien

People like living here and so home prices are significantly higher than American averages. Owing perhaps to the youngish average age of residents, nearly half of the city's homes are renter occupied. The resulting array of apartments, homes, and condos for rent help keep rental rates surprisingly affordable. You can find a comparable rental home in Burien for much less than you'd have to fork out in Seattle. The secret's out, though, so you'll find yourself facing some stiff competition.

Beginning the Search

Of the 6,400 apartment and home rentals in Burien, only about 115 are available at any given time. You can search online for available listings, hit the streets or hire a pro. It's your choice, but a quality real estate agent is worth his or her weight in lattes. It's not just access to data; your friendly agent can assess your specific needs and help narrow down your search to the properties that fit you best.

Getting Approved

Landlords like to feel secure. What that means to you is that credit reports, references, and income verification matter. Polish up your rental resume and ensure that you're showing yourself in the best possible light. If you've got some imperfections in your history, explain them succinctly and make it clear why your present circumstances are reliable. Smile, bathe, and bring your winning attitude. If the fit seems right, offer a deposit on the spot because money has an amazing affect on getting deals closed.

Burien Neighborhoods

Like any city, Burien has its own distinct cultural and economic pockets. Who you are and what you can afford will go a long way in determining your ideal address. Here's the skinny on some popular local neighborhoods:

26th Avenue SW/SW 170th Street: Great coastal vistas and a wealth of art and culture. Rental rates are pricey, but the homes are generally larger and established. If you've got the coin, you'll find a higher vacancy rate here than most places in Burien.

City Center: This area encompasses Burien Lake and the city's main retail shopping district. The busy, urban area features a greater concentration of studio apartments and smallish dwellings. Rental rates are quite reasonable, though demand is very high.

Boulevard Park: Adiverse neighborhood bordered by the expansive North SeaTac Park. Easy access to Route 518 makes the commute to the airport quick and easy.

Mount View: This area is best known for it's world-class Asian restaurants and the Schick Shadel addiction treatment hospital. Yes, the noodles are just that good.

The Local Hot Spots

There is, of course, a nearly limitless range of entertainment, cultural, shopping, and dining opportunities available a short ride away in the glittering Emerald City of Seattle. Even so, Burien stands tall in its own right. Hundreds of retail businesses, fantastic restaurants and coffee shops, gorgeous parks, and year-round events give residents a good reason to stay home. Here's a small sampling of what Burien has to offer:

Seahurst Park

This jewel of a park features a saltwater beach on Puget Sound and views of the Olympic Mountains and Vashon Island.

Downtown

Renovated in 2009, Burien's town center includes a vast array of local shops, restaurants, and hangouts. The streets are decidedly more pedestrian-friendly and encourage roving vendors. The street food in the area is as diverse as it is delicious.

Burien Farmers Market

Open from May through October, this local mainstay offers a veritable constellation of fresh local fruits, vegetables, baked products, and farm fresh goodies. Just don't wear your pro-GMO sweatshirt unless you're ready to be assaulted with overripe tomatoes.

Wild Strawberry Festival

Do you like the idea of celebrating community through the sensuously sweet medium of heart-shaped fruits? This annual event features a car show, chili cook off, break dancing competition, and loads of entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Highline Performing Arts Center

The Highline Performing Arts Center hosts the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, award-winning musicals, and the Miss Washington contest.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Burien?
The average rent price for Burien rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,810.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Burien?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Burien include Riverton Boulevard Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Burien?
Some of the colleges located in the Burien area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Burien?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burien from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

