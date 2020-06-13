124 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA

Burien Neighborhoods

Like any city, Burien has its own distinct cultural and economic pockets. Who you are and what you can afford will go a long way in determining your ideal address. Here's the skinny on some popular local neighborhoods:

26th Avenue SW/SW 170th Street: Great coastal vistas and a wealth of art and culture. Rental rates are pricey, but the homes are generally larger and established. If you've got the coin, you'll find a higher vacancy rate here than most places in Burien.

City Center: This area encompasses Burien Lake and the city's main retail shopping district. The busy, urban area features a greater concentration of studio apartments and smallish dwellings. Rental rates are quite reasonable, though demand is very high.

Boulevard Park: Adiverse neighborhood bordered by the expansive North SeaTac Park. Easy access to Route 518 makes the commute to the airport quick and easy.

Mount View: This area is best known for it's world-class Asian restaurants and the Schick Shadel addiction treatment hospital. Yes, the noodles are just that good.