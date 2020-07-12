275 Apartments for rent in Belltown, Seattle, WA

Belltown has all the fun and excitement of a college town environment. There’s a party every night of the week, whether you challenge your friends to old-school arcade games at Shorty’s or decide to catch a show at The Crocodile, a legendary live-music venue. There’s also no shortage of fun bars, from dive bars like the Rabbit Hole to classier establishments like Bathtub Gin & Co.

If your idea of a fun night out doesn’t include the bar scene, Belltown still has you covered. The Seattle Cinerama Theater has balcony seats and goodies like chocolate popcorn. The Murder Mystery Co. is a fun interactive experience where the audience gets to put on their amateur detective hats. And if you feel like dancing all night, this is also the neighborhood where you’ll find fabulous clubs, such as Foundation or Tia Lou.

When you want to find an apartment in Belltown to be close to all the action, come prepared for the reality that you’ll pay a premium for the address. Apartments for rent in Belltown tend to be small, trendy spaces. What your apartment may lack in square footage, however, it will more than make up for in atmosphere and amenities. As one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in Seattle, many apartments here are in high-rise buildings and packed with amenities, from on-site retail to electric car charging stations.

Cars are strictly optional in Belltown. This neighborhood consistently ranks high on lists of the most walkable neighborhoods in Seattle. A bus station at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street will give you access when you need to venture out into other neighborhoods via public transit. You can drive here, but parking is not always easy to find. There are few spots in Belltown where you can use permits for free parking, and paid parking spots can be few and far between at peak times.

There are so many great restaurants to choose from that your hardest decision will be about which type of cuisine you want. Shiro’s is an upscale Japanese restaurant where you can get some of the freshest sushi you’ll ever find. List has great tapas and amazing happy hour specials. Seattle is known for its amazing coffee scene, and you’ll get a great cuppa at Street Bean or Bedlam Coffee.

Many Belltown renters enjoy pursuing healthy, active lifestyles. You’ll find a variety of places to get a good workout, from the Axtion Club and Breathe Hot Yoga to several CrossFit facilities. Several apartment buildings also make it easier to live a healthy life by having smoke-free facilities. Elliott Bay Park is a beautiful waterfront park that’s perfect for jogging. Many apartment buildings also have onsite, 24-hour fitness centers.

Belltown is also a pet-friendly neighborhood. Your dog will love socializing with other furry friends at the off-leash area of Regrade Park. Not surprisingly, many apartments will allow you to bring along a pet or two, though breed restrictions are common and you may be asked to pay extra deposits or a nominal amount of additional rent per pet.

With views of the city skyline and Elliott Bay, Belltown apartments give you a great vantage point. Many apartment buildings have rooftop decks for entertaining where you can enjoy these views even more. Inside the apartments, you’ll find modern amenities and décor, like sleek stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It’s not hard to find an available apartment, as long as you have the credentials to prove an income at least three times greater than the rent. Regardless of which apartment you choose, you’ll benefit from the neighborhood’s convenient access to downtown.

Belltown can give you everything you want in a neighborhood. It’s time to take a closer look.