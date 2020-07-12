Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

275 Apartments for rent in Belltown, Seattle, WA

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,462
1158 sqft
Envious location in Belltown. Close to Belltown Cottage Park, Elliott Bay Trail (Terminal 91 Bike Path), Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Highway 99, Pier 70, and Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private guest suite, rooftop deck, community herb garden.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
16 Units Available
Walton Lofts
75 Vine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,426
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,626
1043 sqft
Great location, steps from Olympic Sculpture Park, and the Port of Seattle headquarters. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
66 Units Available
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,847
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,804
1317 sqft
Apartments offer stunning views, modern kitchens, and large windows. Community has rooftop open space, elevators, and street-level retail. Conveniently located close to Lake Union and the mountains.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
10 Clay
10 Clay St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1037 sqft
10 Clay is a boutique apartment building on the edge of the downtown Seattle waterfront featuring 62 homes from studios to two-bedroom view units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
O2
2401 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1016 sqft
Located in Seattle’s Historic Belltown neighborhood on 3rd and Battery, O2 is the contrast you’ve been looking for. Five blocks away from the Seattle waterfront leaves you in the heart of it all with the option to retreat.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,155
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1760 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
Located just steps from the heart of Seattle's center and two miles from Route 99. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes clubhouse, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
49 Units Available
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,945
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1211 sqft
Avalon Belltown Towers is now leasing studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom penthouses steps from everything Seattle has to offer.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,590
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1193 sqft
Close to Olympic Sculpture Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Pier 70, Centennial Park, Belltown Cottage Park, Canlis Glass, Highway 99, Commuter/LightRail station, and Pacific Science Center. Pet-friendly, eco-friendly, exclusive zipcar membership for residents, custom blinds, bike racks and storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,556
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
14 Units Available
Olympus
2801 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,768
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,247
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1193 sqft
In Belltown Neighborhood, close to Seattle Art Museum Olympic Sculpture Park and other entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, parking and doorman.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
21 Units Available
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,281
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
67 Units Available
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,837
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
951 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
33 Units Available
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,507
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1014 sqft
The 18-story complex of Skye at Belltown, WA, offers exhilarating views of Seattle amid a smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Hardwood floors, balconies and master bedrooms with walk-in closets make this property stand out.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,229
309 sqft
Pedestrian-friendly living in Downtown Seattle. Contemporary interior designs with wood flooring, sleek kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. Excellent schools nearby, including Morningside Academy and Queen Anne Community School.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
38 Units Available
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,990
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1266 sqft
HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH HIGH-END TOUCHES\nAscend to the pinnacle of high-rise living at Arrivé, where elevated design, thoughtful finishes and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Alto
311 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
896 sqft
Close to the Pacific Science Center, Space Needle, Amazon Campus, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, City University of Seattle, the Art Institute of Seattle, Antioch University, and Seafair. Pet-friendly apartments, sonos sound system, in-unit laundry, gated garage, energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Verve
2720 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,212
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
947 sqft
Close to Highway 99, Space Needle, Pacific Science Center, PACCAR IMAX Theater, Seattle Center, Key Arena, and Myrtle Edwards Park. Amenities include outdoor yoga terrace, rooftop dog lounge, solarium, vibe room, rooftop terrace, resident happy hours, noise-cancelling windows, and open layouts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 03:16am
6 Units Available
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,224
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated with convenient access to transportation and major employers, as well as entertainment. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and luxurious bathtubs. Community boasts a 24-hour gym, green courtyard and available garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,175
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
813 sqft
An urban getaway, these apartments offer a vintage feel and modern amenities. Features include hardwood floors, on-site laundry, bathtubs, carpets, fireplaces and walk-in closets in most units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
19 Units Available
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,635
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1423 sqft
A dramatic high-rise tower positioned between vibrant city life and the relaxed Northwest vibe.\nIts an elevated escape from the everyday.\nA place to live well with permission to express your individuality.\nNo two apartments are alike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,095
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,995
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1187 sqft
Close to multiple light rail stops, Port 99, high-end retail at Pacific Place Mall, Westlake Center Mall, Macy's, The Moore Theatre, Westlake Park, Amazon Campus, and Paramount Theatre. Amenities include year-round heated indoor pool, spa, sauna, and steam rooms, pet walk area, fitness trainer.
Belltown
Neighborhood Guide
Some neighborhoods are not just a place to live, they’re places that are part of your identity and lifestyle. Belltown is one of those areas, where you’ll find plenty of things to do in your own community every day. With so much to do and see, this is a neighborhood for those who would rather be out and about than sitting at home.

Belltown has all the fun and excitement of a college town environment. There’s a party every night of the week, whether you challenge your friends to old-school arcade games at Shorty’s or decide to catch a show at The Crocodile, a legendary live-music venue. There’s also no shortage of fun bars, from dive bars like the Rabbit Hole to classier establishments like Bathtub Gin & Co.

If your idea of a fun night out doesn’t include the bar scene, Belltown still has you covered. The Seattle Cinerama Theater has balcony seats and goodies like chocolate popcorn. The Murder Mystery Co. is a fun interactive experience where the audience gets to put on their amateur detective hats. And if you feel like dancing all night, this is also the neighborhood where you’ll find fabulous clubs, such as Foundation or Tia Lou.

When you want to find an apartment in Belltown to be close to all the action, come prepared for the reality that you’ll pay a premium for the address. Apartments for rent in Belltown tend to be small, trendy spaces. What your apartment may lack in square footage, however, it will more than make up for in atmosphere and amenities. As one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in Seattle, many apartments here are in high-rise buildings and packed with amenities, from on-site retail to electric car charging stations.

Cars are strictly optional in Belltown. This neighborhood consistently ranks high on lists of the most walkable neighborhoods in Seattle. A bus station at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street will give you access when you need to venture out into other neighborhoods via public transit. You can drive here, but parking is not always easy to find. There are few spots in Belltown where you can use permits for free parking, and paid parking spots can be few and far between at peak times.

There are so many great restaurants to choose from that your hardest decision will be about which type of cuisine you want. Shiro’s is an upscale Japanese restaurant where you can get some of the freshest sushi you’ll ever find. List has great tapas and amazing happy hour specials. Seattle is known for its amazing coffee scene, and you’ll get a great cuppa at Street Bean or Bedlam Coffee.

Many Belltown renters enjoy pursuing healthy, active lifestyles. You’ll find a variety of places to get a good workout, from the Axtion Club and Breathe Hot Yoga to several CrossFit facilities. Several apartment buildings also make it easier to live a healthy life by having smoke-free facilities. Elliott Bay Park is a beautiful waterfront park that’s perfect for jogging. Many apartment buildings also have onsite, 24-hour fitness centers.

Belltown is also a pet-friendly neighborhood. Your dog will love socializing with other furry friends at the off-leash area of Regrade Park. Not surprisingly, many apartments will allow you to bring along a pet or two, though breed restrictions are common and you may be asked to pay extra deposits or a nominal amount of additional rent per pet.

With views of the city skyline and Elliott Bay, Belltown apartments give you a great vantage point. Many apartment buildings have rooftop decks for entertaining where you can enjoy these views even more. Inside the apartments, you’ll find modern amenities and décor, like sleek stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It’s not hard to find an available apartment, as long as you have the credentials to prove an income at least three times greater than the rent. Regardless of which apartment you choose, you’ll benefit from the neighborhood’s convenient access to downtown.

Belltown can give you everything you want in a neighborhood. It’s time to take a closer look.

